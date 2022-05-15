Queen Elizabeth Enjoys 'A Gallop Through History' with Tom Cruise, Helen Mirren, and Much More

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II arrives for the A Gallop Through History Platinum Jubilee celebration, at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle, England, Sunday May 15, 2022. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP)

Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP

Queen Elizabeth is in high spirits!

The British monarch, 96, attended her continued Platinum Jubilee Celebration on Sunday evening with a televised event — titled "A Gallop Through History."

The special featured acting and musical performances, as well as horse displays, and welcomed presenters among the likes of Tom Cruise and Helen Mirren.

The Queen was driven a short distance from Windsor Castle to the showground for the event. After arriving in a black Range Rover, the monarch stepped on the red carpet to huge applause from thousands of spectators.

She was accompanied by her son, Prince Edward, and used her walking stick to make her way around. The Queen wore a gray cardigan and a blue dress, which she accessorized with black shoes and a handbag.

During the event, the Queen watched from the Royal Box. There, she marveled at the show, including the musical ride by the Household Cavalry — the Queen's official bodyguards at ceremonial functions.

The Queen was animated and pointed out the horses and their riders while soul and blues singer Gregory Porter sang his track, "Revival."

The Queen clearly loved the Top Secret Drum Corps from Switzerland, who were joined in a drum off with the drummers of the Royal Marines. She smiled broadly and clapped enthusiastically at the end of the joint performance.

Sitting nearby in the Royal Box were her son, Edward, and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, as well as family friend Penny Romsey.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 15: Tom Cruise arrives for the "A Gallop Through History" performance as part of the official celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee at Home Park on May 15, 2022 in Windsor, England. The Royal Windsor Horse Show continued the Platinum Jubilee celebrations with the A Gallop Through History event. Each evening, the Platinum Jubilee celebration saw over 500 horses and 1,000 performers create a 90-minute production that took the audience on a gallop through history from Elizabeth I to the present day. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty

Cruise, 59, introduced a section that celebrated the four nations of the United Kingdom — England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Before presenting, he opened up to ITV about The Queen's impact over her record-breaking reign.

"[To] people of all walks of life — not just America but the world — [she's admired for] dignity, devotion and kindness that I have always felt about her," he said. "And [she is] someone who understands her position and held it through a history of 70 years."

Queen Elizabeth will continue to celebrate the milestone with dozens of events before ending with a series of festivities on the weekend of June 2 to June 5.

Further events will include Trooping the Colour (the annual public festivities for the Queen's birthday), the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called 'Platinum Party at the Palace,' the Big Jubilee Lunch, and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.