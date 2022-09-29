Queen Elizabeth died of ‘old age’, death certificate says

Photograph: Russell Cheyne/Reuters

Queen Elizabeth II’s cause of death is described as “old age” in the register of deaths released on Thursday.

The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on 16 September.

The document states that the 96-year-old monarch died at 3.10pm on 8 September at Balmoral Castle, Ballater. Princess Anne registered her mother’s death.

The record shows that the Queen died just over three hours before the news was announced by Buckingham Palace in a statement at 6.30pm.

The time of death confirms the Queen died as many of her family were still travelling to see her. The King, Queen Consort and Princess Royal were at Balmoral because they were already in Scotland undertaking engagements.

The Prince of Wales, Earl and Countess of Wessex, and the Duke of York, had flown from RAF Northolt, arriving at Aberdeen Airport at 3.50pm and reaching Balmoral just after 5pm. The Duke of Sussex, travelling separately, arrived at Balmoral just before 8pm.

More details soon …