Queen Elizabeth 'did not want a long, boring funeral'

Gabriella Swerling
·1 min read
Lord Sentamu insisted the late monarch would not want have wanted a 'long, boring' funeral - TOLGA AKMEN
Queen Elizabeth II did not want a "long, boring" funeral service, the former Archbishop of York has said.

Lord Sentamu, the Crossbench peer made the comments as he paid tribute to the late Queen ahead of her funeral on Monday at Westminster Abbey.

The former Archbishop met the late Queen, who was also Supreme Governor of the Church of England, on a number of occasions and said on Sunday that she would not have wanted a "boring service".

Appearing on the BBC's Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme he said: "So what you're going to expect is the best of 1662 funeral services, the prayer book service, the words which actually were an inspiration to Shakespeare...

"So you're going to hear this wonderful English at its best, also you're going to hear angelic voices of the choir of the Abbey plus the Chapels Royal, you really hear voices that are singing to the glory of God.

The former Archbishop met the late Queen on a number of occasions - ANDREW YATES
"The Queen does not and did not want what you call long, boring services".

Asked if the late monarch told him this, Lord Sentamu replied: "Oh yeah, yeah yeah."

He added: "You're not going to find boredom, but you're going to be lifted really to glory as you hear the service being sung."

He added: "The hearts and people's cockles will be warmed and at the same time, there will be a moment of saying this is a funeral service that is glorious in its setting."

The State Funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will take place on Monday at 11am.

