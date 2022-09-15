Queen Elizabeth’s death brought back the pain of losing my own parents

Lauren Libbert: 'I will be watching the funeral at home, box of tissues at my side, ready for the tsunami of emotion should it come' - Heathcliff O'Malley

Every Friday night, I light the candles ushering in the Jewish sabbath. My eyes drift to the photos of my late parents beside the candlesticks and I’m flooded with feelings of longing and loss.

They are happy photos but it’s a bittersweet weekly ritual, tinged with sadness for myself but also comfort that my parents are together in death, as they were for 58 years in life. It is a short nod to my grief which I carry inside me, quietly but constantly, like a ball of elastic in my gut that unravels only at certain times of the year – birthdays, anniversaries, family celebrations and visits to their gravesite.

However, the late Queen’s death – and the images, rituals and speeches that have followed this past week – has triggered an unravelling all of its own. It has been a visceral, often painful experience, witnessing not only the breadth of national grief but the minutiae of the Royal family’s personal pain which I understand only too well.

When Charles, now the King, spoke in his first TV address of his darling mama and papa now being reunited, my eyes filled, his words mirroring my feelings of inner grief so publicly and eloquently. So too, when Princess Anne gave a deep curtsy before her mother’s coffin and bowed her head in grief, I felt the rawness of her loss, understanding the peculiar heartache of a daughter saying goodbye to a much-loved mother.

I’m not alone. Last week, the money expert Martin Lewis, 50, spoke of his upset at his mother’s death in a car incident when he was 12. After revealing how talk of Queen Elizabeth’s procession to Westminster Hall had sparked the pain he felt when seeing Prince Harry walk behind his mother’s coffin when he too was 12, Martin was forced to momentarily leave the GMB studio where he was guest presenting.

For me, at 44 and then again at 49, I watched my parents being taken from their home in a coffin and transported to their final resting place at the nearby cemetery. Watching Queen Elizabeth’s coffin make its journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh transported me right back to that heart-wrenching, inexplicable gut-punch of a feeling, remembering how it felt to know my beloved parent was inside and I’d never enfold them in my arms again.

It’s a sadness that has not gone unnoticed at home. “But you didn’t even know the Queen,” said my teenage son, noting my smudged eyeliner and tears when watching the news earlier this week.

“I know,” I replied. “But I really miss my mum and dad.”

He held me, but he was a bit baffled at the connection. Admittedly, so am I.

But then grief is everywhere right now. The poignant images on newspaper front covers, the TV presenters wearing black, the grown men, women and children laying flowers and crying outside the gates of Buckingham Palace. Just like it’s done for me, this past week of intense mourning for the Queen has propelled many into thinking about their own losses which, according to psychotherapist Julia Samuels, author of Grief Works and its supportive app, is perfectly understandable and normal.

“A new loss, even collective grief, can bring up our own losses whether they be unresolved losses or previous losses,” explains Samuels. “There’s an expression from grief expert and psychiatrist Elizabeth Kubler-Ross that ‘you can’t cry someone else’s tears’. So we may be sad that the Queen has died and there is this feeling of instability, when there has been so much stability, but it might also put us in touch with our own losses of our own grandmother or parents. It also raises issues of our own mortality and the death of ourselves and people around us.”

But is sinking into our own personal grief at this time even helpful? “Absolutely,” says Samuels. “Loss takes you into the same place in your body and your body holds the score. Your emotions are telling you that something is up and we need to allow these emotions to flow through us, to feel the feelings, and if we allow them, we naturally adapt and can even heal and grow through our grief.”

Linda Magistris, CEO of the Good Grief Trust has seen an outpouring of emotion across all its networks this week, with an additional 3,000 new followers alone in its Facebook group.

“The Queen’s death is coming on the back of the pandemic when there were an extra 150,000 deaths,” she says. “Many of us who hadn’t experienced loss before experienced a bereavement at a time when many of the rituals were taken away from us. We know that if a bereavement of a grandparent, say, or mother, isn’t supported or talked about early on then a second bereavement – even if it’s a national one – will hit harder.”

Magistris sees this period of national mourning as an opportunity for many of the bereaved to talk about their personal losses. “People are clearly looking for help, advice and guidance right now,” she says. “It’s important when grieving to have your feelings acknowledged and to talk and reach out to people, whether that be a charity or helpline or even simply sharing memories of the person you’ve lost with friends and family or someone who knew them. Say your loved one’s name too, so that it’s not forgotten because they’re somebody you loved and they’ll always be a part of you. Death is a part of life and it’s OK to talk about it.”

Connection, agrees Samuels, is the biggest single thing that supports us when someone we love dies. “Grief often feels like fear so doing something that supports us and calms us is very important,” she says. “That’s why going to a significant place which connects you to your loved one – whether it be a church or, in the case of the Queen, Buckingham Palace – can give you a sense of belonging and offer you immense support. Having rituals around grief is also very important. When we have this very clear structure of mourning, knowing what’s going to happen on each day, it externalises what is often invisible and that’s a very holding and psychologically containing structure. Otherwise, grief can feel quite messy and chaotic.”

However, immersing yourself in the news coverage 24/7 might not be advisable. “It’s important to have movement between loss orientation when you feel sad and upset and restoration orientation when you make supper or do some work and have a break from your grief,” says Samuels. “You don’t want to get stuck into one or the other.”

Magistris agrees. “We definitely have to find balance as the coverage across TV and social media can feel all-consuming and people can’t cope with it,” she says. “You’ve got to find a way to step back a little bit because grief can be utterly exhausting and draining and can have an effect on every element of your work and life.”

The death of Queen Elizabeth and the ensuing rolling coverage all over social media can leave children feeling disoriented too, especially if they have lost someone close to them, like a grandparent.

A friend tells me her 11-year-old daughter has been especially clingy this week, crying at bedtime and talking about missing her granny – my friend’s mother – who died more than three years ago.

“Children need the same truths as adults and we can’t protect them from what’s going on, especially with social media,” says Samuels. “Help them by asking them questions. What do you understand? What are your worries? Is there a feeling in your tummy? Children learn to grieve by watching the adults around them so, if you show them you can move from loss orientation and feeling sad to restoration orientation and helping them with their homework, it will teach them to do the same. You can describe it to them like ‘jumping in and out of puddles’ so you can jump in the puddle and feel sad and then jump out and get on with other things and feel OK.”

Samuels prefers the use of concrete language, avoiding words like “passed away” or “lost” and saying “died” instead. “The task of mourning is to face the reality of loss and to understand that the relationship continues beyond death, through memory,” explains Samuels. “Children should know that your affection for the person doesn’t die even though the physical person has died.”

With both children and adults, humour is important too. “We don’t always have to be sombre around grief,” says Magistris. “It’s good to be able to laugh and share funny memories, just as Theresa May did in the Commons with her story of the Queen catching her picking a piece of cheese off the floor and putting it back on her plate and offering her a mischievous smile. Just because you’re smiling doesn’t mean you’re not grieving. We should be able to smile and remember happy times.”

The funeral, with all its pageantry and ritual, will mark the end of a difficult but important 10 days of mourning for our beloved Queen. While I’ve been careful to dip in and out of the news coverage in the latter part of this week, I will be watching the funeral at home, box of tissues at my side, ready for the tsunami of emotion should it come.

But the tears won’t just be for the steadfast, incredible monarch who reigned over us for 70 years. They’ll be for my parents and for all the losses so many of us have experienced. “Grief is the price we pay for love,” the late Queen told her grandson, Prince William. And it’s a price all of us are grateful to pay.