Queen Elizabeth Has COVID-19

Queen Elizabeth

Oli Scarff - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.

In a statement, the Palace revealed that the Queen, who is reported to be fully vaccinated, is experiencing "mild cold-like symptoms" and "expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week." They concluded, "She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines."

After the news of the Queen's positive diagnosis surfaced, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in addition to many other well-wishers, tweeted his hopes for a speedy recovery. He wrote, "I'm sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health."

I’m sure I speak for everyone in wishing Her Majesty The Queen a swift recovery from Covid and a rapid return to vibrant good health. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 20, 2022

The Queen is the third royal to come down with the virus this month. Prince Charles, who first tested positive at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, was reinfected with the virus two days after meeting with the 95-year-old monarch at Windsor for an investiture ceremony. Four days later, his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall also tested positive. Both Charles and Camilla are vaccinated and boosted.

Earlier this week, Queen Elizabeth's health came into question after she conducted several in-person meetings at Windsor Castle — including one with two senior military members. When asked how she was doing, she responded, "Well, as you can see, I can't move." According to Reuters, a Palace source clarified that "the Queen had been feeling slightly stiff, rather than having injured herself or being unwell."