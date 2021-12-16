Queen Elizabeth Cancels Pre-Christmas Royal Family Lunch at Windsor Castle Due to U.K. COVID Surge

Simon Perry
·3 min read
queen elizabeth
queen elizabeth

Victoria Jones - WPA Pool/Getty Queen Elizabeth's 2020 Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth's traditional Christmas lunch has been called off!

After last year's festivities were canceled due to COVID restrictions, the Queen, 95, hoped to host her extended family for an annual pre-Christmas bash next week.

But the party has been canceled as a precautionary measure amid a surge in COVID rates in the U.K., so as not to jeopardize Christmas Day plans for those who were going to attend, a source confirms to PEOPLE.

The monarch is said to regret that the decision had to be made but felt it is the right thing to do under the circumstances. COVID rates are rising to record levels in the U.K. and government advisers have recommended curtailing pre-holiday gatherings.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment.

While the luncheon typically takes place at Buckingham Palace, this year's event was to have taken place at Windsor Castle, where the Queen has been staying amid the ongoing pandemic.

KING&#39;S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019 in King&#39;s Lynn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)
KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on December 25, 2019 in King's Lynn, United Kingdom. (Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

Stephen Pond/Getty Queen Elizabeth on Christmas Day 2019

This holiday season also marks the Queen's first one without her beloved husband Prince Philip by her side. The Duke of Edinburgh died in April at the age of 99.

RELATED: Why Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip Were 'One of the Most Remarkable Couples the World Has Ever Seen'

"Whatever her private grief is, she wants to get on in as cheerful a way as possible," a close insider tells PEOPLE of the Queen.

The party usually sees Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, mingling with an array of royals, as all of the Queen's children are typically in attendance, along with most of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The party is an annual affair for the entire family, with dozens of people attending the lunch.

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day
The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William at Christmas 2016

The Queen will soon travel to Sandringham Estate in Norfolk for Christmas with other members of the royal family unless the U.K. government mandates change amid the ongoing COVID pandemic.

Each year, members of the royal family join Queen Elizabeth at her Sandringham Estate for Christmas. Guests usually arrive in the early afternoon on Christmas Eve. (The family opens their presents on Christmas Eve instead of Christmas Day.) On Christmas, the family famously walks to church services at St. Mary's Magdalene Church on her estate. After their church outing, the royal family heads back to Sandringham House for a lunch of Norfolk turkey and other festivities.

This year's planned royal family gathering at Sandringham is the latest sign that the Queen is on the mend following her October 20th hospitalization. After being told to rest by doctors, she canceled several engagements, including a last-minute decision to not appear at the Remembrance Day event due to a sprained back in November.

