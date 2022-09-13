Queen Elizabeth to be buried in decades-old coffin lined with lead that takes 8 people to carry

Marina Pitofsky, USA TODAY
·3 min read

As many people in the United Kingdom and around the world mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II, British officials and the country’s royal family are preparing for a host of memorials, including the queen's funeral next week.

Like so many proceedings associated with the royal family, the coffin itself carries a specific history with it: it was made decades ago with a liner of lead that makes it especially heavy.

The coffin is being flown to London on Tuesday, and it will be moved from Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state.

But who makes a coffin for a queen? And how is a coffin for a queen made?

Royal family: Princess Anne was by the queen's side 'the last 24 hours' of her 'dearest Mother’s life'

Queen Elizabeth II: Prince Harry gives touching tribute to his 'Granny' and her 'infectious smile'

Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022, for a service of Thanksgiving for her life.
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard of Scotland, into St Giles' Cathedral, in Edinburgh, on September 12, 2022, for a service of Thanksgiving for her life.

Coffin was made decades ago: 'Not something you can just make in a day'

The oak coffin was made more than 30 years ago, funeral directors confirmed to USA TODAY. Leverton & Sons, which has served as funeral directors to the royal household said it inherited the coffin made for the queen by another firm, Kenyons.

Andrew Leverton, a funeral director at Leverton & Sons, previously told British outlet the Times "It is made from English oak, which is very difficult to get hold of.”

“Oak coffins are now made from American oak. I don’t think we could use English oak for a coffin now. It would be too expensive,” he told the outlet.

The coffin is also lined with lead, Leverton & Sons said. The lead lining makes the coffin so heavy that eight military bearers will carry it on the day of the queen's funeral.

September 11: Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
September 11: Pallbearers carry the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II as the hearse arrives at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

“It is not something you can just make in a day,” Leverton said, noting that the coffin is also built for historic royal objects to be placed on it.

Leverton & Sons declined to comment further to USA TODAY.

Biden accepts funeral invitation: Will ex-presidents, including Trump and Obama, attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral? Not likely.

The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 12, 2022, during a service of Thanksgiving for her life.
The Crown of Scotland sits atop the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II inside St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh on September 12, 2022, during a service of Thanksgiving for her life.

Funeral date scheduled

Memorials and commemorations for the queen have taken many different forms and will continue for several more days. After the queen's coffin is placed in Parliament's Westminster Hall, she will lie in state for four days. 

Her state funeral will be on Monday, Sept. 19, with leaders from around the world expected to attend. The funeral will be marked as a public holiday in the U.K., ending a 10-day period of national mourning.

Prince Harry paid tribute to the queen, his “granny,” and her “everlasting legacy” in his first full public statement since her death last week.

"Thank you for your sound advice," he wrote. "Thank you for your infectious smile. We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace."

People have left tributes outside Buckingham Palace in the days since the queen's death, including flowers and even marmalade sandwiches, a reference to a comedy sketch the queen appeared in with an animated Paddington Bear filmed for her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.

The queen, who died at age 96, was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.

Contributing: Associated Press; Scott Gleeson, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Queen Elizabeth's coffin was made 30 years ago with lead, English oak

Latest Stories

  • Kangaroo Kills Man, Blocks Paramedics from Saving His Life in Australia's First Fatality in Nearly 100 Years

    A kangaroo attacked and killed a 77-year-old man on Sunday

  • Prince Harry's tribute to 'granny': 'Thank you for your infectious smile'

    Prince Harry has issued a tribute to "granny", saying: "We, too, smile knowing that you and grandpa are reunited now, and both together in peace." It is the first time the Duke of Sussex has spoken publicly since the death of his grandmother, although he was seen greeting members of the public in Windsor on Saturday, alongside wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, and the new Prince and Princess of Wales. Let us echo the words she spoke after the passing of her husband, Prince Philip, words which can bring comfort to all of us now: 'Life, of course, consists of final partings as well as first meetings.'

  • So many people tried to track Queen Elizabeth’s final flight they crashed the app

    According to FlightAware24, nearly 6 million people attempted to follow the departure of the plane carrying the queen’s coffin, causing “disruption to our platform.”

  • World leaders to pack Queen Elizabeth II's funeral: Who is attending and who is not

    President Joe Biden, accompanied by Jill Biden, is among heads of state traveling to London for Queen Elizabeth II's funeral. Who else is going?

  • Rubio balances Senate Intelligence leadership with defense of Trump in Mar-a-Lago case

    How Rubio’s Trump defenses could affect his potential leadership of Senate Intelligence

  • The Queen's casket leaves Scotland for London

    The Queen's coffin has left Edinburgh for London and will stay overnight at Buckingham Palace before being taken to the Houses of Parliament to lie in state until her funeral on Monday.

  • So, who – or what – is Ted Lasso? Your guide to the Emmy's favourite show

    It’s the show that cleaned up at the Emmys for the second year running. So exactly what (and who) is Ted Lasso? Should you watch it? If so, where? And what’s with that moustache? We have all the answers in our beginner’s guide…

  • Pound and stocks plummet as US inflation raises recession fears

    Unemployment at lowest since 1974 as NHS backlog drives ‘alarming’ exodus Port strikes deal fresh blow to Britain’s fragile supply chains FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc; Pound slumps after US inflation data Ben Wright: Humiliated in Ukraine – but gas remains Putin's trump card Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Alcaraz stops Tiafoe's US Open run for 1st Grand Slam final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz and Frances Tiafoe engaged in a high-level, high-energy spectacle of a back-and-forth semifinal at the U.S. Open — no point over when it seemed to be, no ball out of reach, no angle too audacious. One sequence was so stuffed with “What?! How?!” moments by both men that Arthur Ashe Stadium spectators were on their feet before it was over and remained there, clapping and carousing, through a replay on the video screens. Ultimately, enough of the winners went Alcaraz’

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Players shed new light on memorable Canada-Soviet Summit Series in "1972" book

    Every time there's a Summit Series anniversary, hockey fans are reminded of Canada's thrilling comeback victory over the Soviet Union and Paul Henderson's where-were-you-when Game 8 winner. While many cherish the memories from that 1972 showdown, it remains somewhat difficult for others to reflect on it. Alexander Yakushev, who led the Soviet Union with seven goals in the series, has a videotape of all eight games that has remained on a shelf at his home for years. He has never watched it and do

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • Hundreds of disc golfers come to P.E.I. for largest Canadian tournament ever

    Disc golfers from across the country hit the course all week on P.E.I. at the 2022 Canadian National Championships. More than 468 players representing Canada and five other countries came to the Island for the multi-day tournament. Organizers say that's the largest attendance ever seen at a Canadian event for the sport, which unlike golf uses a flying disc instead of a ball and club. Tournament director and co-founder of the Maritime Disc Golf Association Benjamin Smith said disc golf exploded i

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Fantasy hockey's ZeroG strategy: Why you shouldn't draft a goalie early

    Waiting until the later rounds to draft a goalie can pay big dividends in fantasy hockey. Here's why.

  • Canadian women prepare for second appearance at Rugby League World Cup

    Student, police officer, nurse, teacher, biologist and firefighter. Just some of the occupations represented in Canada's 24-women team for next month's Rugby League World Cup in England. Add unpaid Australia-based coach Mike Castle, who commutes from Down Under, and you have a Canada Ravens squad ready to sacrifice for the cause. Under Castle, a fledgling Canada side lost 50-4 to New Zealand at the 2017 World Cup in Australia before beating Papua New Guinea 22-8 for its first-ever international

  • Bichette hits 5th HR in 4 games, Blue Jays beat Rangers 4-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Bo Bichette went deep again for the playoff-contending Toronto Blue Jays, who then beat Texas with some small ball late. Bichette homered for the fifth time in the last four games, but the Blue Jays got the deciding run on Danny Jansen's RBI single in the ninth inning for a 4-3 win in Texas on Friday night, when top Rangers prospect Josh Jung hit a home run in his first career at-bat. Raimel Tapia drew a leadoff walk in the ninth off Jose Leclerc (0-2), then stole second

  • Ons Jabeur vows to keep fighting after loss in US Open final

    NEW YORK (AP) — Ons Jabeur dropped her racket in disgust after one poor shot in the U.S. Open final. Minutes later, she was on the court right along with it after lunging to hit a volley that flew out of bounds. Jabeur picked herself up and kept on fighting Saturday, and that's exactly what she intends to do after a second straight Grand Slam tournament ended in disappointment. “Definitely I’m not someone that's going to give up,” Jabeur said. “I am sure I’m going to be in the final again. I wil

  • Blue Jays stars Guerrero Jr., Hernandez 'were born to have this friendship'

    The relationship between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Teoscar Hernandez goes well beyond the baseball diamond.