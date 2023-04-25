Queen Elizabeth’s beloved pony to be celebrated at RHS Chelsea Flower Show

fell pony emma - Aaron Chown/Pool via REUTERS

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show will feature a special garden commemorating the life and reign of the late Queen Elizabeth II this year.

The special plot has been created by gold medal award-winning garden designer Dave Green and is called ‘A Garden of Royal Reflection and Celebration’.

It has been designed to celebrate the late monarch as well as the King’s Coronation.

Another garden at the show will feature a life-size topiary display of the late monarch’s fell pony Emma, who captured the heart of the nation at the Queen’s funeral last year.

The pony was there with the Queen's groom Terry Pendry to greet her when her funeral cortege arrived at Windsor Castle, proving to be one of the poignant highlights of a day filled with emotion.

Emma’s topiary will be displayed by the Agrumi Topiary Art exhibit at this year’s flower show, which runs between May 23-27.

To mark King Charles and his late mother, the garden has mixed planting to reflect their different preferences.

Mr Green has included light pink and white flowers and plants for the Queen, such as the rose ‘Olivia Austin’ and silver birch, whereas for the King he has added more blues, purples and pinks to capture his planting choices.

While walking through this section visitors will see the magnolia ‘Heaven Scent’ as well as lupins and geraniums.

Drifts of Camassia will also be included, reminiscent of the meadows in front of Highgrove House - the family home of Charles and Camila. Mr Green said that the two trees featured are grown at Highgrove, the two roses chosen are from the Queen’s planting preferences and the geranium and camassia are from the King’s preference list.

The King is well-known to be a keen and hands-on gardener, with a lifelong love and passion for the natural world and is particularly fond of delphiniums.

The tranquil garden will be filled with some of the Windsor family’s favourite plants and Mr Green has done thorough research to capture the Royal essence in it.

The award-winning designer sought advice from Sandringham’s Head Gardener, Jack Lingfield, to perfectly encapsulate the new monarch's tastes.

The plants are being provided by some of the UK's top specialist plant growers, including Raymond Evison, Hare Spring Cottage Plants, and David Austin, who Queen Elizabeth II knew personally from her visits to RHS Chelsea.

King Charles’ section is located by the entrance of the garden and then as people walk through they will reach the light pink and white at the back for the Queen.

Mr Green said: “There is a bench at the back where people can reflect and contemplate and look out towards the future of the Charles section.”

He added: “It is nerve-wracking when you’re designing for the Royal family but I am very excited.

“Weather is my biggest concern because the clematis and rose flowers are so delicate so hopefully it will stay dry.”

Helena Pettit, RHS Director of Shows and Gardens, said: “Whilst there will be joyful celebration around the King’s Coronation at RHS Chelsea this year, the absence of our late Queen on the afternoon before we open will be profoundly felt by many.

“Her annual visit would lift the whole showground, so I hope our royal tributes will help keep those happy memories alive.”