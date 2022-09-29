The Queen died from old age, according to late monarch’s death certificate

The Queen was celebrated for her longevity and dedication to duty (Getty Images)

The Queen’s cause of death was old age, her death certificate has revealed.

The document, published by National Records of Scotland on Thursday, records that the late monarch died at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle in Ballater.

Her death was announced to the public at 6.30pm, just over three hours later.

The cause of death is listed as old age and the document is signed by the Princess Royal.

The Queen’s death certificate (PA)

The confirmation of the time of her death means that Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Sophie, the Countess of Wessex and Prince Harry were not at her bedside when she passed.

Paul Lowe, the Registrar General for Scotland, confirmed that the Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16 2022.

Her death caused worldwide tributes due to the length of her rein which was more than 70 years - the longest of any British monarch and the longest verified reign of any female sovereign in history.

The death certificate comes on the same day Windsor reopened to tourists following Queen Elizabeth’s funeral on Monday September 19.

Wellwishers and tourists are from Thursday able to visit St George’s Chapel to pay their respects at the spot the Queen was buried.

Her name has been inscribed alongside her mother’s, father’s and husband’s on a new black ledger stone in the King George VI Memorial Chapel.

More to follow