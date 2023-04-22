Our late Queen deserves a worthy monument

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II adorned with the Imperial State Crown, Orb and Sceptre is carried by the Bearer Party into Westminster Abbey

Since 2020, our country has been preoccupied with a vogue for the pulling down of statues. Yet now we must collectively turn our attention to the creative exercise of erecting a suitable monument to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II.

What will be commemorated? Not what Professor Maya Jasonoff in the New York Times described as a reign defined by “a bloody history of decolonization whose proportions and legacies have yet to be adequately acknowledged”. No, we will be commemorating the longest serving public servant in the history of this country – a figure of near universal respect; the personification of duty, restraint and obligation; a marker of constancy and stability.

The practice of physically memorialising Kings and Queens is well-established in the UK. Just off The Mall in London is the bronze statue of King George VI, unveiled by the late Queen Elizabeth shortly after her father’s death in 1955. In 2009, an accompanying statue of the Queen Mother was unveiled by her late Majesty too. Such dedications to departed monarchs are themselves an important cultural ritual. King George V presided over the dedication of Queen Victoria’s memorial on The Mall in 1911. King George VI unveiled a statue of his father in 1947 outside Westminster Abbey. The task will now fall to His Majesty King Charles III.

Statues to the late Queen are already springing up across Britain – Rutland plans to complete one outside the library in Oakham in time for the one-year anniversary of her late Majesty’s passing, and the King unveiled a statue at York Minster in November last year. But commemoration in the nation’s capital will have a special resonance, as it adds to the architectural fabric of a city already laden with memorials to its great rulers. City Hall has stated its intention to support the wishes of the Royal Family in siting a memorial in a prominent London location. A motion in favour of a permanent memorialisation was passed unanimously by the Assembly just last month, with strong cross-partisan support. What, then, should such a tribute look like, and what should it communicate? In September 2022, Sir John Hayes made the case to Parliament that a statue should be located on Trafalgar Square’s fourth plinth, yet there appears to be a growing consensus that this site might not be appropriate. The fourth plinth has come to be the stage for contemporary sculpture and art rather than national commemoration.

An alternative would be to site a monument to the late Queen in Parliament Square. There is something entirely appropriate about its accessibility to the public, given it sits adjacent to the “Mother of Parliaments”. Whichever course of action is settled upon, the scale of past instances of memorialisation should be kept in mind. The passing of Queen Victoria in 1901 was marked by the construction of the grand Queen Victoria Memorial overlooking Buckingham Palace and the magnificent Admiralty Arch on the perimeter of Trafalgar Square. They were constructions that reflected a deep national pride in the institution of the British monarchy. The way we memorialise the late Queen Elizabeth likewise should reflect the universal respect and admiration that the British people held for her.

The greatest challenge to delivering an appropriate commemoration to the late Queen will not be public opinion, of course. It will be securing planning permission.

James Vitali is a Research Fellow at Policy Exchange