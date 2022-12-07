Queen Consort: Private time with charities is best part of royal work

Hannah Furness
·2 min read
Queen Consort - Kin Cheung/WPA Pool
Queen Consort - Kin Cheung/WPA Pool

The Queen Consort has said spending time privately with charities is “without a doubt” the best part of royal work as the women of the senior Royal family come together to fulfil one of the late Queen’s wishes.

Queen Elizabeth II gave her blessing for the female members of her family to raise awareness of their key campaigning issues to mark the 100th anniversary of Good Housekeeping magazine.

The Queen Consort appears on the cover of the Christmas issue, speaking about violence against women and praising the volunteers she has described as “the backbone of this country”.

The Princess of Wales will speak up for children’s safety via her patronage Family Action.

The Princess Royal will champion carers, the Countess of Wessex the NSPCC and Childline, Princess Alexandra the Alzheimer’s Society and the Duchess of Gloucester the charity Missing People.

The Queen Consort appears on the cover of the Christmas issue of God Housekeeping, speaking about violence against women

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, the Queen Consort spoke about SafeLives, her patronage tackling domestic abuse.

Asked about the best part of working with them, she said: “Without a doubt, spending time privately and under the radar with women, men and children who have managed to escape abuse and rebuild their lives.

“Their experiences are always deeply harrowing, but their strength as they overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles is inspiring.

“I have had the privilege of meeting so many women and men who live in an atmosphere of permanent fear. Their stories still haunt me. Over and over again, I have heard that what survivors want, above all, is for the wall of silence to be broken.”

On the importance of volunteers to Britain, she said: “I firmly believe that volunteers are the backbone of this country and, often unseen and unsung, truly hold our communities together. I would like to thank our country’s volunteers from the bottom of my heart for the hope they give to each one of us.”

The full interview, with words from the Princess of Wales and others, will be published in the Christmas and New Year issue of Good Housekeeping, which is on sale on Wednesday.

