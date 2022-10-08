Queen Consort meets author Faulks at Braemar book festival

The Queen Consort has made an appearance at a book festival near the royal residence at Balmoral.

Camilla met novelist Sebastian Faulks at the inaugural Braemar Literary Festival on Friday evening.

The event took place at the Fife Arms Hotel in the Scottish village loved by the Royal Family.

The Queen Consort holds more than six patronages related to literature, and has presented the prestigious Booker Prize in past years.

Camilla's book club Instagram account - The Reading Room - was launched in January 2021, inspired by the success of the reading lists she shared during the pandemic in 2020.

Through it she shares her love of reading, and has been praised by leading author Sir Philip Pullman for championing literature.

Faulks was due to take to the stage on Saturday to discuss his wartime thriller, "Charlotte Gray". Other writers due to appear include Kate Mosse, Scottish writer Jackie Kay and food writer Tom Parker Bowles.

The Queen Consort has long supported reading programmes. She has, in the past, urged parents to read to children daily and "lead them on a voyage of discovery".

She has previously spoken of the joy her father brought to her by reading to her every night.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have spent much of the early days of the King's reign in Scotland, travelling north after the Queen's funeral and conducting visits in Dunfermline and Edinburgh last week.