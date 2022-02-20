Queen congratulates gold-medal winning curlers on ‘outstanding performance’

The Queen has congratulated Great Britain’s Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds, Hailey Duff and Mili Smith after their women’s curling final victory against Japan (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Wire)

The Queen has congratulated Team GB women’s curling team for their “outstanding performance” to win gold at the Beijing Olympics.

Hours after her coronavirus diagnosis, a message from the Queen was posted from the Royal Family Twitter account in which the monarch offered the winning curlers her “warmest congratulations” after their 10-3 final victory over Japan.

The team of Eve Muirhead, Vicky Wright, Jennifer Dodds and Hailey Duff, plus alternate Mili Smith, won Britain’s first gold medal on the final day of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

In her message, the Queen wrote: “I send my warmest congratulations to the Team GB women’s curling team on your outstanding performance in winning the gold medal at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, following the silver medal achieved by the men’s curling team yesterday.

“I know that your local communities and people throughout the United Kingdom will join me in sending our good wishes to you, your coaches and the friends and family who have supported you in your great success.”

It follows an announcement from Buckingham Palace that the 95-year-old head of state had tested positive for Covid-19and is experiencing “mild cold-like symptoms”.

Buckingham Palace confirmed that she had been in direct contact with her eldest son and heir, the Prince of Wales, the week he had the infection.

A statement said: “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.

“Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.

“She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”