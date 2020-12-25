Queen’s Speech 2020 will be available on Amazon Alexa for the first time
The Queen’s Christmas Day Message will be made available via Amazon Alexa in a world first.
This year’s iteration of the Christmas Day tradition, which began with a radio broadcast by George V in 1932, will include an innovative digital addition.
Amazon Alexa Device users across the Commonwealth, and beyond, will have the opportunity to hear the speech from December 25.
To listen to the message, simply ask, “Alexa, play The Queen’s Christmas Day Message” or “Alexa, play Queen Elizabeth’s Christmas Day Message” from 3pm GMT on Christmas Day and the official audio recording of the speech will play in full.
It will be also be available in American, Australian, Canadian and Indian varieties of English.
With many families and friends set to experience an altogether different Christmas, the Queen’s words will be needed this year more than ever.
Her message is likely to focus heavily on the nation’s response to Covid-19, and will probably see the monarch praise the efforts of all sections of society from frontline and key workers to communities, the Armed Forces and charities.
“After a challenging year, millions of people from across the Commonwealth will be eagerly awaiting Her Majesty the Queen’s message on Christmas Day,” Eric King, Director of Alexa Europe.
“By creating this world-first innovation, just as we did in 2012 with the release of The Queen’s Christmas Speech on Kindle, we hope that even more people will be able to enjoy the uplifting words of Her Majesty.
“This really is one for the history books and showcases just how far technology has advanced since the very first speech was delivered back in 1932.”
The speech is one of the rare occasions when the Queen does not turn to the Government for advice and is able to voice her own views.
She made her first Christmas broadcast, live on the radio, in 1952 – the year of Her Majesty’s accession – and the annual message was first shown on television in 1957.
The first televised broadcast was transmitted live from the Long Library at Sandringham, with The Queen stating that she hoped “this new medium will make my Christmas message more personal and more direct”.
She has delivered one every year except for 1969, when she decided the royals had been on TV enough that year following an unprecedented documentary the family made about their life.
In 2012, the speech was made available via Kindle, along with 59 of Her Majesty’s previous Christmas messages.
Making the speech available this year to those with Amazon Alexa Devices is the latest in a line of technology innovations designed to help The Queen’s message reach as many people as possible across the Commonwealth.
