‘Queen Charlotte’ Cast and Character Guide: Which ‘Bridgerton’ Characters Are in the Spinoff?

The “Bridgerton” spinoff, “Queen Charlotte,” whisks viewers away right back into the Regency Era world of Julia Quinn’s novels. Golda Rosheuvel returns to portray the older version of Queen Charlotte, whose storyline in “Bridgerton” hints how important her coronation and marriage to King George was for race in the ton. Adjoah Andoh and Ruth Gemmell also reprise their roles of Lady Agatha Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton in “Queen Charlotte.”

Newcomers India Amarteifio, Corey Mylchreest and Arsema Thomas portray the younger versions of Queen Charlotte, King George and Lady Danbury, respectively. And of course, Dame Julie Andrews returns to voice our favorite gossipmonger Lady Whistledown.