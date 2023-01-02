‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’ Sneak Peek: Adjoa Andoh’s Lady Danbury Origin Story Is Revealed

Samantha Bergeson
·2 min read

Fan favorite “Bridgerton” character Lady Danbury is making her prequel debut courtesy of upcoming Netflix series “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

Based on a novel co-written by Shonda Rhimes, “Queen Charlotte” focuses on the rise of the titular royal, played by India Amarteifio. Actress Golda Rosheuvel portrays the queen in “Bridgerton.”

Now, a new sneak peek at “Queen Charlotte” introduces Arsema Thomas as a young Lady Danbury. Acclaimed star Adjoa Andoh plays Danbury in “Bridgerton.” Cyril Nri is set to play then-Lord Danbury opposite Thomas.

The official logline for the eight-episode prequel series reads: Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this “Bridgerton”-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in “Bridgerton.”

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity,” Rhimes said in a press statement. “I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

Rhimes writes the series and serves as an executive producer alongisde Betsy Beers and Tom Verica.

Michelle Fairley, Richard Cunningham, Connie Jenkens-Grieg, Sam Clemmett, Corey Mylchreest, Kate Brayben, and Keir Charles round out the cast. A first look at the series also teased that the racially-inclusive Regency Era will be addressed.

Meanwhile, “Bridgerton” Season 3 is in the works, centering on the love story between Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). The #Polin romance is just one part of the complicated Season 3 drama which includes Penelope (Coughlan) seeking out suitors and at first trying to forget about lost love Colin, who later sets out to help her find a husband…all while falling for her the whole time.

“When his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly,” the official Season 3 synopsis reads, in part. “Complicating matters for Penelope is her rift with Eloise (Claudia Jessie), who has found a new friend in a very unlikely place, while Penelope’s growing presence in the ton makes it all the more difficult to keep her Lady Whistledown alter ego a secret.”

For all the details on “Bridgerton,” click here.

Check out the sneak peek at “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” below.

Arsema Thomas as Lady Danbury in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” - Credit: Netflix
Arsema Thomas as Lady Danbury in “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story” - Credit: Netflix

Netflix

