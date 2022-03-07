Queen and Charles to Lend Andrew Millions For Settlement, Which Can Be Paid Back From the Queen’s Will

Tom Sykes
·4 min read
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/GettyImages
MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP/GettyImages

The royals spent several months in the run-up to Prince Andrew settling with Virginia Giuffre insisting that Andrew would have to clear up his own mess and pay his own settlement.

So why is it so strangely unsurprising to read allegations in the Sun that Prince Andrew’s settlement is going to be funded with the help of a chunky loan from Charles and the queen after all?

Andrew-loans and regular loans are not, of course, always exactly the same thing. A few months ago, it was revealed that Andrew, having borrowed $2 million from a private bank operated by a friend—the Conservative party donor David Rowland—he paid the money back with a personal gift from…David Rowland.

The British public seems to be being softened up for something similar here. In this case, British newspaper the Sun says, if Andrew does not pay back the money (from the sale of his Swiss ski chalet) it will be taken out of any bequest left to him by his mommy in her will.

A cynic might wonder whether an indulgent mother might simply, therefore, leave a wayward but favoured son an extra pile of money so that he could ultimately pay Charles back for the loan.

As the palace is refusing to offer any guidance or information about how Andrew is settling his liabilities, apart from insisting the matter is “private,” this might never be known. Royal wills are typically kept secret; witness most recently the decision to sequester Prince Philip’s will for ninety years from the prying eyes of the public.

The Sun says that Charles is to pay, “most of the agreed” settlement, which has to be paid in full ten days from now and is variously reported to be between $10 million and $14 million. The queen is also, “chipping in,” but the Sun says no public money is involved in the settlement.

Andrew will supposedly then repay his brother and his mother with the proceeds of sale of his Swiss chalet.

The Sun confidently says this will sell for around $17 million, but this ignores the fact that it is a matter of public record that Andrew has hefty debts on the property. Some calculations suggest that he only has around $4 million of equity in the property, which he owns with his ex-wife.

And although Andrew’s side have confidently been saying the sale is on the point of closing for weeks now, the reality is that the war in Ukraine has upended high-end property sales all over Europe. Russian buyers have long been vital in propping up the top end of the European property market. It wouldn’t be entirely surprising if the terms offered to a disgraced prince were being reconsidered.

The Sun says that if Andrew fails to pay back his brother, the money, which includes a donation to Giuffre’s charity for sex trafficking victims, will be docked from the will of his mother when she dies.

While this may go someway to satisfying Charles’ own sense of propriety, it is unlikely to quell public irritation at royal—if not public—money being used to make Andrew’s legal woes go away.

Speaking on the decision to loan Andrew the money, a source said: “There were family discussions about how to ‘take a little from here and a little from there.’

“Once [money from the chalet] hits his bank account, he can pay back his brother and whoever else has lent him money.

“But that payment [to Virginia] has to be paid on time. He can’t rely on selling the chalet. Too many things can go wrong and the court won’t wait for property queries.”

A friend of Andrew added: “He has no income or money to repay a bank loan so the family is the only way to guarantee the payment.”

Andrew of course, famously said that he had, “no recollection“ of ever meeting Giuffre and accused her of being a liar when she alleged that she had sex with him.

Andrew backed himself into a corner with his claims he had never met Giuffre, with sources on Giuffre’s side telling The Daily Beast they were left with little more to prove than that the two had ever met.

This was a relatively simple task, made considerably simpler by the widely circulated photograph of Prince Andrew with his arm hooked around Virginia Giuffre’s midriff.

Andrew’s side tried to claim the picture was fake, and The Daily Beast revealed the original had been lost, but there was never any realistic prospect that Andrew would be able to overturn the compelling narrative put forward by the photograph that he had encountered Giuffre.

Epstein Victim Virginia Roberts Giuffre Lost Her Famous Photo of Prince Andrew

The offices of Prince Andrew and the queen declined to comment to The Daily Beast. Prince Charles has been approached for comment.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Team Sonnet dominates Team Scotiabank to win championship at PWHPA Dream Gap Tour women's hockey showcase

    Team Sonnet (Toronto) exploded for a seven-goal third period against Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to claim a 10-2 victory in the championship game at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. Madison Field of Oakville, Ont., scored a hat trick, while Jessie Eldridge and Victoria Bach each scored twice to help lift the Toronto club to its first title of the season on Sunday at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va.

  • Canucks' Thatcher Demko recalls being roasted by Patrick Roy: 'What the f– is wrong with you?'

    Patrick Roy was not a fan of "Dancing Demko."

  • Dalano Banton on the first time he met Masai Ujiri

    Dalano Banton reveals what his draft workout was like for the Raptors in Tampa and how the organization gave draftees the full Toronto experience. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Colorado Avalanche still the class of the NHL

    Justin Cuthbert counts down the top five teams in the NHL this week, with the Avs comfortably leading the pack.

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Edmonton Oilers host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Colorado Avalanche at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • ‘I’m really on the Toronto Raptors’: Dalano Banton

    Chris Boucher discusses his role as a veteran to the many young players on the Raptors while Dalano Banton still can’t believe he’s playing for his hometown team. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 'Holy, this is different': Dalano Banton on 'Welcome to the NBA' moment

    Dalano Banton reveals the moment he realized he was in the NBA and why it's important for him to give back to his community. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Esport star donates to Ukrainian army

    CS:GO pro-gamer Aleksandr 'S1imple' Kostliev is donating $33K to the Ukrainian army.

  • Hustle Play: Raptors' Dalano Banton on making the NBA, meeting Masai, rookie hazing

    Dalano Banton joins the show to talk about being drafted by his hometown team, his "welcome to the league" moment, and the advice he would give to kids who want to make the NBA.

  • Chris Boucher is really proud of Malachi Flynn

    The Raptors sophomore has struggled to find consistent minutes this season but never showed his frustration. Chris Boucher appreciated that. Listen to ‘Hustle Play’ wherever you get your podcasts and watch the full episode on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • Gavrilova sparks Team Scotiabank's comeback win over Team Adidas in semifinal at PWHPA women's hockey showcase

    Ilya Gavrilova potted three goals, including the game-winner, to help propel Team Scotiabank (Calgary) to a 6-2 semifinal win over Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) Dream Gap Tour showcase hosted by the Washington Capitals. The victory sets up a championship game against Team Sonnet (Toronto) on Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET at the MedStar Capitals Iceplex in Arlington, Va. Team Adidas will face Team Bauer (Boston) in the consolation game

  • Many unmasked hockey fans jam into Saddledome as restrictions drop

    A mostly unmasked sea of red and white jerseys filled the Saddledome for the Calgary Flames vs. Montreal Canadiens game Thursday night. The arena, which can seat over 19,000 people, can now operate at full capacity, and fans can choose whether or not to wear a mask now that the province has entered Step 2 in its three-step plan to lift pandemic restrictions. "It's just great to go back to having some sense of normalcy," hockey fan James Benford said before entering the arena. Josh Benford echoed

  • Flames-Avalanche is the West Final we deserve

    In a showcase of the conference's division leaders, the Avalanche and Flames put on quite the performance on Saturday night.

  • Hoop dreams: Mount Pearl woman courts NBA talent as one of the league's youngest agents

    Stacey Leawood of Mount Pearl, N.L., seems to be constantly on the move, whether as a varsity track runner, a Memorial University student finishing her degree in Toronto — or, these days, flying around North America chasing her dream. Leawood, 24, has her sights set on one day running a team in the National Basketball Association. "My ultimate goal is to be the general manager of an NBA team," she told CBC News in a recent interview. This year one of the league's youngest player agents recently

  • Skier Mollie Jepsen speeds to Canada's 1st gold medal of Beijing Paralympics

    Alpine skier Mollie Jepsen sped to Canada's first gold medal of the Beijing Paralympics on Saturday in China. The 22-year-old from West Vancouver, B.C., won the women's standing downhill with a time of one minute 21.75 seconds, upgrading from the bronze she won in the event four years ago in Pyeongchang. China's Zhang Mengqiu fell just one-tenth of a second behind Jepsen to take silver, while Sweden's Ebba Aarsjoe earned bronze at 1:23.20. "Usually, we ski courses a million times before racing i

  • Defending champion Fernandez roars back to punch ticket to semis at Monterrey Open

    Leylah Fernandez is off to the semifinals at the Monterrey Open after defeating China's Qiang Wang in straight sets on Saturday, keeping her title defence alive. The Laval, Que., teen won her sets 7-6 and 6-4, after falling behind Wang 3-0 in the first of the two. Fernandez, 19, is scheduled to take the court at 8:15 p.m. ET against Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia on Saturday. The Brazilian dispatched Czech Republic native Marie Bouzkova in her quarter-final match. Colombia's Camila Osorio and Spai

  • Explaining impairment classification and factored times at the Winter Paralympics

    Canada flew out of the gates at the Beijing Paralympics, with three medals on Day 1 alone. Mollie Jepsen, an LW6/8-2 athlete, won gold in the women's standing downhill. Mac Marcoux, a B3 athlete, scored silver in the men's visually impaired downhill. And Mark Arendz, an LW6 athlete, collected biathlon bronze in the men's standing sprint. You may have watched some of these events and wondered what those letter-number combinations mean, or why there were oddly specific percentages next to athletes

  • Stingers lose 2nd straight to Cangrejeros at FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas

    The Edmonton Stingers' last two games away from home haven't gone to plan, losing by a combined 59 points to Puerto Rico's Cangrejeros. After falling 89-68 to the Cangrejeros in December, the Stingers followed it up with an even more lopsided defeat on Sunday night in Nicaragua, dropping the game 93-55 to their counterpart in Group A of the FIBA Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) competition. While the logo on the Edmonton jersey was the same for both losses, the names on the back were