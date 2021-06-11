The Queen, Charles, Camilla, William and Kate Mount a Historic Charm Offensive to Greet G-7 Leaders

Jack Hill/AP/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth was joined by her son and heir Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and his son Prince William and wife Kate Middleton in welcoming world leaders to the G-7 summit.

The presence of these five senior working royals marked a historic demonstration of royal partnership with the U.K. government in support of global diplomacy, senior members of the Royal Family arrived at the eco-visitor attraction the Eden Project for a reception with the leaders who have gathered in southwest England to discuss how to "build back better" amid ongoing the global pandemic recovery.

The royals were first greeted by the U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and then spent around 40 minutes at the evening party before the Queen, 95, posed for an official photograph, called a "family photo" by organizers, with the other heads of state.

It was the first time she has met President Joe Biden and his wife First Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Biden is the 13th serving U.S. President the Queen has met during her nearly 70-year reign.

The Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate arrive at the Eden Project as they prepare to host the leaders of the G7 at a joint dinnerhttps://t.co/yXbpCKLGhv pic.twitter.com/SYh3XULINo — ITV News (@itvnews) June 11, 2021

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

It was the first of a few events that the Royals were taking part in at the Eden Project. After the photo, the Queen, Camilla, 73, and Kate, 39, are set to attend function with volunteers who are taking part in the Big Lunch project. That will be a centerpiece of next year's celebrations that will mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Story continues

Meanwhile, Charles, 72, and William, 38, headed to a meeting with G-7 business leaders.

JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Earlier on Friday, Kate, 39, was joined by the First Lady as they visited a local preschool to talk about Kate's initiatives to help families and youngsters through her 'early years' project and education.

RELATED: In First White House Interview, Joe & Jill Biden Talk Marriage, Family, Prayer - and the Challenges Ahead

On Sunday, the Queen will host the Bidens for tea at Windsor Castle, after a brief parade welcome in the magnificent lawned quadrangle.

We are holding the entire Royal Family in our hearts today, and wishing them peace and comfort on what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) June 10, 2021

The Queen's journey to Cornwall from Windsor Castle on Friday came in a poignant week: Thursday was the day that would have been the 100th birthday of the late Prince Philip, who died in April. Ahead of the Bidens' meeting with the Queen, Dr. Biden tweeted supportively that she and President Biden were thinking of the family in their grief this week.