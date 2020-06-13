Queen to celebrate her birthday with official event - but away from public eye

The Queen will be seen at her first official outside event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as a small military parade is held to mark her official birthday.

A short ceremonial event will take place on Saturday in the grounds of Windsor Castle after Trooping The Colour, which was due to take place, had to be cancelled due to the restrictions introduced because of COVID-19.

Usually thousands of people gather along the Mall and in front of Buckingham Palace to watch the military parade and to see members of the Royal Family as they travel in carriages, and on horseback, before appearing on the balcony together.

The display normally involves 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, 400 musicians and culminates with a flypast over the palace

Instead a brief military ceremony will take place inside the grounds of Windsor Castle carried out by a detachment from the 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, whose colour was due to be trooped this year at The Queen's Birthday Parade on Horse Guards.

The Welsh Guards are currently stationed at Windsor Castle. The soldiers and band of the Household Division have had to learn new ceremonial drill moves to make sure they stay at least two metres apart.

Lieutenant Colonel Guy Stone, head of ceremonial events for the Household Division, led the military planning for this one-off event.

He told Sky News: "It's not a thousand soldiers and there aren't hundreds of horses, it's very much smaller. It's modest, it's discreet, it's appropriate and it's socially distanced. So we will have 85 soldiers in parade, no horses this year very sadly, but we are very much looking forward to it.

"It's a chance for us to really make sure the Queen's birthday is marked but also a chance for us to give gratitude for her guidance through this really difficult period."

Trooping The Colour has marked the official birthday of the monarch for more than 260 years. The tradition was started by King George II whose birthday was in November. Because the weather wasn't very good at that time of year he decided to combine an official birthday parade with an annual military parade in the summer.

The palace is discouraging people from travelling to Windsor this weekend, due to social distancing restrictions.

Members of the public will not see any of the military parade as it will take place inside the castle grounds.

The Queen has been at Windsor Castle throughout the pandemic, along with her husband the Duke of Edinburgh, who celebrated his 99th birthday last Wednesday.

A new photograph of the couple was released to mark the occasion.

Her Majesty hasn't been seen at any official events since lockdown started but this week took part in her first official video call, with her daughter Princess Anne, talking to carers across the country to celebrate their efforts.

Her Majesty has recorded two televised messages for the nation during the pandemic, but both were filmed under strict restrictions to protect her from the virus.

She was photographed two weeks ago riding a pony in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Analysis by Alistair Bruce, royal commentator

This year was to have been the Welsh Guards' turn to "troop" their Colour past the Queen on Horse Guards Parade, as the ceremonial high point of Her Majesty's official birthday.

Like everything else in our lives, this could not proceed. Coronavirus has changed everything.

Vulnerable people in society are being kept in isolation. This includes the Queen, who became 94 at her last actual birthday on 21 April.

As head of state over 16 nations, she lives in Windsor Castle in what is described as HMS Bubble with the Duke of Edinburgh, who entered his 100th year this week.

Every day, her Household troops keep actual and ceremonial watch over her safety.

For the first time in her 68-year reign, these soldiers will offer the simplest of tributes. The ensign, who is mounting the Guard on the Castle, will carry the Queen's Colour past his soldiers and lower it in salute to Her Majesty.

Guardsman David "Griffiths 68" is the tallest soldier on this parade at 6ft 4" and with size 12 boots.

From Bangor in North Wales, he said that before preparing for this ceremony "we have been testing members of the NHS and general public for COVID-19... and learning to march with social distancing has been hard, but we've nailed it."

The Colour is the symbolic and consecrated flag that represents the soul, history, and service of a regiment. It is "trooped" so soldiers identify their emblem and know where it is kept to protect it in time of danger.

To mark this, the Colour will be held with the guardsman in Windsor Castle overnight after this unique ceremony.

Another first for the history of the guards.