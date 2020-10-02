Queen cancels all large events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle until 2021

The Queen has cancelled all large scale events at Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle for the rest of the year, it has been announced.

In a statement shared on the royal family’s official website, Buckingham Palace officials confirmed that receptions and events like investitures will be suspended for the rest of year, despite attempts to find a compromise.

“In line with current government guidelines, and as a sensible precaution in the current circumstances, there will be no large scale events held at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle for the rest of the year,” the statement read.

“A variety of possibilities were examined to see if it was possible for Investitures to safely take place in line with the guidelines.”

The statement went on to explain that the events had to be cancelled due the large numbers of guests and recipients due to attend.

“It was not possible to find a way of safely delivering these events in the current circumstances,” the message continued.

“The Queen’s intention remains to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace during an autumn programme of audiences and engagements, in line with all relevant guidance and advice.”

Investitures at Buckingham Palace have not been held since the nationwide lockdown was announced in late March, although the Queen did host a special socially-distanced open-air ceremony in July to knight veteran NHS fundraiser Captain Sir Tom Moore.

The monarch and the Duke of Edinburgh are currently staying at Sandringham after cutting short their holiday at Balmoral Castle and are expected to return to Windsor Castle later this month.

In September, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson confirmed the move, stating: “Subject to the finalisation of the autumn program, Her Majesty’s intention is to return to Windsor Castle in October and to resume the use of Buckingham Palace for selected audiences and engagements.

”These plans will be kept under review and will of course be subject to all relevant guidance and advice.“

The decision to initially relocate the royal couple was made amid an increased risk of more severe symptoms from coronavirus for the elderly and those with pre-existing health conditions.

The Queen and Prince Philip, who are understood to be in good health, are to be based at Windsor with a reduced number of staff and will follow appropriate advice from their medical household and the government.

Read more

Everything the Queen eats in a day, according to royal chefs

Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank expecting baby in early 2021