The Queen cancels birthday gun salutes for first time in 68 years amid crisis

The Queen has requested that there be no traditional gun salutes to mark her birthday on April 21 for the first time during her 68-year reign amid the coronavirus pandemic.





The monarch, who is residing at Windsor Castle with Prince Philip in lockdown, has added that Government buildings will be exempt from flying flags if it creates a problem, according to The Daily Mail.

The publication added that Her Majesty "did not feel gun salutes would be appropriate in the circumstances of the crisis", and that the idea of looking at an alternative Trooping the Colour event to commemorate her official birthday in June has also been dropped.

"Her Majesty was keen that no special measures were put in place to allow gun salutes as she did not feel it appropriate in the current circumstances," a royal insider told the publication.

Her Majesty The Queen addresses the UK and the Commonwealth in a special broadcast recorded at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/HjO1uiV1Tm — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 5, 2020

The Queen has shown her support to the nation in an uplifting televised speech, and a special Easter address, during which she reassured the public that "Coronavirus will not overcome us".

The Palace described the message as "Her Majesty's contribution to those who are celebrating Easter privately".

During her televised speech, the Queen thanked key workers for their tireless work, saying "every hour" of work "brings us closer to a return to more normal times".

"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed - and that success will belong to every one of us," the monarch said.

Echoing the words of the Vera Lynn wartime song, Her Majesty added: "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

