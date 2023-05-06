Queen Camilla's Children and Grandchildren Arrive at Coronation for Her Historic Crowning

Queen Camilla's three grandsons are serving as Pages of Honor with Prince George during the crowning ceremony

ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images Queen Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes

Queen Camilla's family is stepping into the spotlight on her coronation day.

Camilla's children and grandchildren arrived at Westminster Abbey in London on Saturday for the historic coronation, where she was crowned with King Charles.

Queen Camilla, 75, has two children from her first marriage to Andrew Parker Bowles — son Tom Parker Bowles and daughter Laura Lopes — and is also a grandmother of five. Tom, 48, shares daughter Lola Parker Bowles, 15, and son Freddy Parker Bowles, 13, with ex-wife Sara Buys. Laura, 45, shares daughter Eliza Lopes, 15, and twin sons Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, with husband Harry Lopes.

Camilla's family was pictured arriving at the Abbey shortly before the ceremony began at 11 a.m. local time.

Laura wore a green collared dress with a teal hat featuring netting, while her father Andrew, 83, was pictured arriving in a morning suit and carrying a black walking stick.

Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Camilla's grandsons in their role as her Pages of Honor

Gus broke his arm before the big day, the Daily Mail reported Thursday. The incident is said to have happened during a bike accident on holiday. The 13-year-old was seen arriving for a coronation rehearsal at Buckingham Palace on Thursday with his right arm in a soft sling.

Camilla's three grandsons are serving as her Pages of Honor during the church service. Buckingham Palace previously announced that King Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla would each be supported by four pages, who form part of the procession through the Nave of Westminster Abbey.

Freddy, Gus and Louis hold the role for their grandmother alongside her great-nephew Arthur Elliot.

Yui Mok - WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Camilla's grandchildren during the coronation ceremony

Meanwhile, Prince George, 9, will support King Charles with Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay and Ralph Tollemache. Prince William and Kate Middleton's eldest child became the youngest future king to play an official role at a coronation, according to The Telegraph.

Before the Page of Honor plans were finalized, royal author Hugo Vickers told The Times it would be touching if Queen Camilla and King Charles gave their grandchildren roles in the coronation celebration.

"It's a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats' sons and daughters doing it. It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds," Vickers said.

BBC Queen Camilla with Gus Lopes, Louis Lopes and Freddy Parker Bowles and cousin Arthur Eliot

Queen Camilla has also spoken about how she loves spending time with her grandchildren.

"I love being with them, eating together, going to see a film or a play. They're great enthusiasts. And it's always nice to be in touch with that generation because it keeps you abreast of young people's feelings and ideas," she has said of her grandkids.

David Fisher/Shutterstock Andrew Parker-Bowles

Though Queen Camilla's family is mostly outside of the royal spotlight, they have supported her at major events before. Tom and Laura attended their mother's wedding to Charles in 2005, and Tom's daughter Eliza adorably served as a bridesmaid when Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in 2011.

More recently, all of Queen Camilla's children and grandchildren attended the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth in September 2022.

