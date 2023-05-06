Queen Camilla wears Bruce Oldfield-designed white silk Coronation dress

The Queen in her Bruce Oldfield-designed Coronation gown

Arriving at Westminster Abbey, Queen Camilla wore a white silk Coronation Dress with gold embroidery designed by Bruce Oldfield, the 72 year-old British designer who spent much of his childhood in the care of Barnardo’s children’s homes, and was first inspired to create clothes by the seamstress who fostered him in his early years.

“For me this is the ultimate commission of my career,” Oldfield exclusively tells The Telegraph. “It has been very exciting and a real honour to design such an historic gown. I have been designing outfits for Her Majesty for over 10 years, so I know well what she likes and the type of dress that makes her look and feel really fabulous.”

The simple, tailored silhouette was designed to look regal yet modern, with bracelet-length sleeves and a split front skirt. It is made from Peau de Soie silk fabric, woven by Stephen Walters in Suffolk. Embroideries on the dress were chosen to represent the King and Queen’s love of nature and the British countryside; wildflowers from fields and hedgerows: daisy chains, forget-me-nots, celandine and scarlet pimpernel. There is also a line of celebratory bunting embroidery woven throughout, while the cuffs of each sleeve are also embroidered with the floral emblems of the four nations of the United Kingdom – a rose, a thistle, a daffodil and a shamrock. The dress features a short train, designed to complement each of the two Robes worn for the Coronation Service.

The Queen wore the gown with Elliot Zed shoes, and Queen Mary’s Garrard & Co crown, a silver frame, lined with gold, and set with 2,200 diamonds, originally made for the 1911 coronation of Queen Mary. “It has no jewels but diamonds, and the diamonds cluster together as if they had no support but their own light,” The Daily Telegraph wrote of the spectacular piece at the time.

The choice of Oldfield is considered particularly noteworthy and poignant as for much of the 1980s his name was synonymous with Diana, Princess of Wales. He has long been a favourite of the new Queen, too – in 2014 he famously said in an interview that he “gave Diana her glamour and Camilla her confidence”.

When it came to the dress, Oldfield was widely considered by fashion editors to be the right choice for this occasion. His designs are spectacularly grand, and famously well-structured. The inner-workings of his gowns typically flatter and enhance the wearer’s figure – the support and “scaffolding” on offer makes them popular with older clients and he is particularly relied upon by mothers of the bride and groom.

Oldfield was tipped for the commission from the get-go. Only a few other British names that the Queen wears frequently – Fiona Clare and Anna Valentine – were ever really contenders. In recent years Oldfield has become a go-to designer for Her Majesty, creating everything from formal daywear to a dazzling skirt and blouse for her first appearance at a State dinner as Queen. Even in the run up to Saturday’s Coronation, he was showcasing his versatility – on Thursday he created a navy and cream look for the Queen to wear to a Buckingham Palace garden party.

This year marks 50 years since Oldfield graduated from London’s Central Saint Martins college and designed his first collection. His personal story makes his achievements all the more remarkable. Born in July 1950, he didn’t seek to find out who his birth parents (an Irish mother and Jamaican father) were until he was in his 30s. His mother, he has said, was “considered not capable of looking after a child” and so the charity Barnardo’s took him into immediate care.

At the age of three he was fostered by a carer named Violet Masters, along with four other children with whom he is still in contact with. Masters was a dressmaker, and taught all of the children in her care how to sew.

“This historic dress brings my thoughts back to my childhood in Barnardo’s care, watching my foster mother, who was a seamstress, sew clothes for my foster siblings and me,” he tells The Telegraph today. “That is where it all began – the inspiration for my career as a designer.”

As a teenager, he moved back into Barnardo’s care in Ripon, Yorkshire, before moving to London to study fashion design at Ravensbourne College, then Central Saint Martins.

It was Bianca Jagger who put Oldfield on the map to stardom, when she spotted his talents at his graduate fashion show in 1973. He established his eponymous label in 1975.

In the 1980s, Oldfield became world-famous for his work with Diana, Princess of Wales. Whilst she was married to the now-King Charles, Diana wore Oldfield’s designs prolifically. His versatility again was on show on the world stage – he created trouser suits and frothy ballgowns alike for her to wear. When the couple divorced in 1996, the Princess stopped working with Oldfield. He has described how both her life and her style took a new direction.

Beyond Diana, Oldfield became a society favourite, creating glamorous gowns for Joan Collins, Jerry Hall and Helen Mirren, as well as wedding dresses for Samantha Cameron, Queen Rania of Jordan and Jemima Khan. He once spoke of his specific talent for knowing how to dress high society and the nuances of key dress codes; “The girl who goes to Ascot is different from the girl who goes to Cheltenham,” Oldfield told The Telegraph in 2021. “I know their lifestyles.”

In July 2020, his business went into liquidation, but he has bounced back successfully with a scaled down operation. He closed his famed shop in Knightsbridge (which he also lived above for 27 years) and now caters to a smaller pool of private clients directly from his studio in Battersea. He has shown no interest in retiring.

The late Queen Elizabeth, who was just 25 at her Coronation, asked Norman Hartnell to create her spectacular gown 70 years ago. The Daily Telegraph, at the time, called Hartnell the “world’s most envied dress designer” bestowed with “an honour that Christian Dior might envy”.

For Oldfield, designing Queen Camilla’s Coronation gown is a suitable crowning moment in a glittering career.

“Who would have thought that this little brown boy would end up designing the next Queen’s coronation gown?” he tells The Telegraph today. “It’s quite incredible and wonderful at the same time.”

