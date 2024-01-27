Queen Camilla Visits King Charles in Hospital 3 Times in 24 Hours Following His Surgery

Buckingham Palace confirmed Friday that King Charles was at the hospital for the procedure, which is understood to have been completed

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Queen Camila departs The London Clinic on Friday

Queen Camilla is spending time with King Charles after his surgery in London.

After Buckingham Palace confirmed that King Charles, 75, was in the hospital on Friday for a procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, Camilla, 76, was subsequently photographed leaving The London Clinic three separate times over a 24-hour period.

On Saturday afternoon U.K. time, Camilla departed the hospital in the passenger seat of a black car. Smiling as she was driven away from the London medical facility, the royal wore a casual sleeveless green sweater over a white blouse.

JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Queen Camilla appears Saturday outside of the London Clinic

The night before, she was also photographed leaving the central London hospital, sitting in the backseat of a car with members of what appeared to be her security team also in the vehicle.

According to the Daily Mail, Camilla arrived at 6.34pm and departed before 8 p.m,

Lucy North/PA Images via Getty I Queen Camilla departs The London Clinic on Friday

Her evening visit followed another trip to the hospital to see the King, as she was photographed earlier the same afternoon departing The London Clinic — where Kate Middleton is also recovering from abdominal surgery — wearing a blue jumpsuit and smiling at those waiting outside.

At the time, Camilla also informed well-wishers gathered outside about her husband's well-being.

"He's fine, thank you," she said, per ITV's Chris Ship.



It is understood that King Charles is doing well after a completed surgery on Friday.

Related: Why King Charles Disclosed His Diagnosis While Kate Middleton Chose to Keep Hers Private (Exclusive)

Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty I Queen Camilla departs The London Clinic on Friday

Buckingham Palace previously confirmed Friday that the monarch was at medical facility for the procedure, noting in a statement that he was " admitted to a London hospital for scheduled treatment."

"His Majesty would like to thank all those who have sent their good wishes over the past week and is delighted to learn that his diagnosis is having a positive impact on public health awareness," Buckingham Palace shared in the statement.

Story continues

NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Queen Camilla appears outside of the London Clinic on Saturday

King Charles also paid a visit to the Princess of Wales, 42, in the same hospital ahead of his own surgery, PEOPLE understands. His time in the hospital comes over a week after Buckingham Palace revealed that he needed a “corrective procedure” for a benign enlarged prostate condition.

“In common with thousands of men each year, The King has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate. His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure,” a palace statement read. “The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation.”

Related: King Charles Admitted to London Hospital for Surgery on Enlarged Prostate

A royal source later told PEOPLE that the King would still be able to fulfill his constitutional requirements and duties despite the surgery. It's also understood that King Charles revealed his diagnosis in an effort to encourage men to get checked.

According to the U.K.’s National Health Service website, the King's announcement led to an 1,000% increase in searches about prostate enlargement. “It was sensible to be more open about it, as otherwise, people might have thought the worst,” a palace insider said.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Queen Camilla also shared an update on her husband's health before the surgery, when she told people at the Aberdeen Art Gallery on Jan. 18 that he was "fine."

"Thank you very much. Looking forward to getting back to work," she added.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.