Queen Camilla Shares Health Update on King Charles During Northern Ireland Visit: 'Disappointed He Couldn't Come'

The Queen even made a joke at her husband's expense

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Queen Camilla smiles as she attends the "Northern Ireland: Poets and Their Place" at Hillsborough Castle during her visit to Northern Ireland on March 21, 2024.

Queen Camilla offered a new comment on how King Charles is doing while receiving cancer treatment during her solo trip to Northern Ireland.

On Thursday, the Queen, 76, stepped out in Belfast to check out some of the city’s artisan and family-run food shops, where she briefly spoke about her husband’s health at the Arcadia Delicatessen.

"He's doing very well. He was very disappointed he couldn't come," Queen Camilla said after shop assistant Brenda Robb gave her a get-well card for the King, 75, and shared well-wishes, Hello! magazine reported. According to the outlet, the royal had something playful to say when someone cracked a joke about men "not being the best patients."

"I try to keep him in order," Queen Camilla replied about her husband of 18 years.

Samir Hussein - Pool/Getty Queen Camilla visits the Arcadia food store on March 21, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Related: Queen Camilla Calls Her Grandson Louis a 'Handful,' But She Didn't Mean Prince Louis

The Queen spoke about King Charles again during a stop at the family-run Coffey's Butcher, which has been in business since 1929, when she accepted a gift of the store’s specialties including vegetable rolls, beef sausages and Belfast pickle.

"I shall take these back to my husband. He will really make the most of them," Queen Camilla said of the treats, Hello! reported.

The Queen also popped into Knotts Bakery, where she made no promises that the fruit loaf and iced madeira they gave her would make it home for the King to sample.

"She said she'd eat some of them on the way home," family bakery co-owner William Corrie the outlet.

Samir Hussein - Pool/Getty Queen Camilla visits Knotts Bakery on March 21, 2024 in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Related: King Charles Meets with Korean War Veterans as Royal Family Conspiracy Theories Continue Online

The Queen then traveled back to Hillsborough Castle, which is the official royal residence for members of the British royal family while in Northern Ireland, where her charity The Queen’s Reading Room hosted the event "Northern Ireland: Poets and Their Place" on World Poetry Day.

Story continues

Queen Camilla’s trip to Northern Ireland followed her day on the Isle of Man and was announced with a video of her arrival at Hillsborough Castle on Thursday shared to X by the royal family's official social media handle. According to the Feb. 5 statement from Buckingham Palace that announced that the King had been diagnosed with cancer, the monarch has postponed public-facing duties on the advice of his doctors while receiving treatment.

Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at Hillsborough Castle, ahead of a day of engagements in Northern Ireland tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/jk1mrYQhJS — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) March 20, 2024

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The palace has not specified the type of cancer (though a spokesperson confirmed it is not prostate cancer following the King’s treatment for benign prostate enlargement in January), and King Charles has continued to work behind the scenes. A source close to the royal household previously told PEOPLE says that the monarch is "coping well" with his treatment.

The sovereign appeared in good spirits on Tuesday when he met Korean War veterans to mark the 70th anniversary of the conflict (which was in July 2023) at Buckingham Palace.

Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images King Charles meets Korean War veterans on March 19, 2024.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.