The year Queen Camilla reinvented regal style

It has been an extraordinary year for the person who was once more widely known as “That Woman”. She has acceded from Queen Consort, a title designated by her venerated late mother-in-law, to the far loftier and unambiguous title of Queen with nary a whiff of revolution, and seen her approval ratings steadily, if unspectacularly, increase in the past year to 47 per cent of the British public.

Unspectacular is probably where the wiser members of The Firm should be aiming, given the volatility of public crushes. Take note, Harry and Meghan. Increments make for stronger foundations than emotional landslides.

As far as her sartorial status goes, building is precisely what Camilla has been doing for the past 25 years, as her choices make crystal clear. This is not someone who ever set out to be a clothes horse – although could she really have been unaware of the dashing figure she cut on an actual horse in the days when she regularly coursed across the countryside in body-hugging jodhpurs and tweeds? Jilly Cooper with knobs on.

While there have been sightings of some rather good shirtwaisters – an ideal style for her, especially when they’re midi – including one worn with a shoulder robing trench, another good shape for Camilla. We’ve seen relatively little of country Camilla during the past year. Hardly surprisingly given the Coronation and the subsequent finessing of Charles’s and Camilla’s images as worthy successors to an impossibly hard act.

The Coronation gown by Bruce Oldfield: undeniably majestic and very Camilla - PA

That date with destiny on May 6 (never mind the 2,200 guests at Westminster Abbey and the billions glued to the television, just keeping her husband calm must have been a job and a half) saw Camilla stepping up to the style plate with her customary humility and humour. There isn’t that much scope for inserting personality and levity into garments as steeped in history and symbolism as Coronation robes, but the embroidered golden silhouettes of Beth and Bluebell, Charles and Camilla’s beloved rescue Jack Russells, together with the names of her grandchildren, charmed just about everyone. The overall shimmery effect was unpretentious but still undeniably majestic and very Camilla.

In a similar silhouette, also designed by Bruce Oldfield, at a state banquet in Berlin - 2023 Getty Images

In the subsequent months, the Queen has honed in on the silhouette Bruce Oldfield gave her that day in the Abbey: gently skimming, indenting rather than constricting the waist, with a scooped neckline that elongates her neck and gives ample framing to the magnificent collection of royal jewellery she clearly cherishes.

The navy Dior cape dress the Queen wore to the Elysée Palace in Paris - 2023 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

There have been many glittering evening gowns this year, but three stand out. The scoop-necked, dropped-waist black gown – another Oldfield – she wore to a state banquet in Berlin back in March; the navy Dior cape dress she wore to the Elysée Palace in Paris in September and the ruby red velvet scoop-necked gown she premiered in November at a state banquet in Buckingham Palace for South Korea’s president Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee.

The ruby red velvet scoop-necked gown she premiered in November at Buckingham Palace - AFP

Black isn’t a colour to which Camilla is normally drawn. But the silver embroidery blitzed any sombre overtones on the March Oldfield dress and delivered the gleam the Queen loves. “The drop waist elongates her body so it photographs well from many angles,” explains personal stylist Annabel Hodin. “And while a drop waist can be hard to wear when the dress is short, if there’s plenty of length below the waist, it can be very flattering. This dress is undulating rather than attempting to go sharply in and out. The neckline is perfect for her, neither too high nor low.

“You see the jewellery and some pretty collarbone; there’s a simple shoulder line and flattering wrist-length sleeves. It’s a very modern, lively approach to gala dressing. She looks comfortable and at ease – and incidentally she has on very good support wear,” says Hodin.

Her cumulous of buttery blonde Jo Hansfor-ed hair duly helped turn up the royal dazzle to nine. All three gowns were carefully thought through, not just flattering her petite frame but gracefully accommodating sashes and decorations without a single ripple or disturbance to the fabric or line. Seamlessly incorporating an Order of the Garter into our outfit of the day isn’t an issue for most of us, but we do have to grapple with the evil challenges of the cross body bag strap that slices boobs in two – so yes, there’s a lesson there, too.

A shoulder robing trench: another good shape for Camilla

So considered are Camilla’s outfits these days that Fiona Clare, designer of the red dress, was charged with tracking down a silk velvet that exactly matched the rubies in the Burmese necklace and tiara that previously belonged to Elizabeth ll. It took weeks to find the right velvet – 100 per cent silk velvet is almost impossible to source now, but Clare sourced a British velvet, made from silk and viscose, which is derived from wood pulp, so it was 100 per cent natural fibres. As velvets go, “it’s a nightmare to sew,” Clare tells me, “but worth it for the lustre and the way it drapes.

The shoulders on a dress are also so important to the way it hangs. I put a little pleat on the top of the sleeve and some support internally in the front.” As for the body of her dress, “it’s shaped into the waist on the sides with the fullness falling from the lower hip, which gives the illusion of height and makes anyone look taller. The dress was cut in 12 panels, with more fullness and swish falling in the middle of the front and back, and finished inside by hand.” It probably took about 100 hours to make.

“Whenever something looks simple, it isn’t,” says Clare cheerfully. “But it’s so rewarding. What a thrill to see it with those magnificent jewels.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond and sapphire necklace, otherwise known as the George VI Sapphires - 2023 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

The Dior was another perfect foil for jewels – in this instance, Queen Elizabeth II’s diamond and sapphire necklace, otherwise known as the George VI Sapphires. Even the French approved of the way Camilla dressed for her royal mini-trip in September. Not bad for a woman whose style ambitions initially only really aimed as high as not letting her husband or country down.

That Camilla clearly isn’t a limelight-hogger is endearing. She’s delighted for Kate to be the fashion mascot. She wants to be comfortable – and that’s evident not only in the flowing lines of her clothes and the mainly soft colours (ivory is her best pale shade, more compatible with her hair than cream, says Hodin) but in the people she works with – long-time friends such as Anna Valentine, who designed her wedding dress to the then-Prince Charles in 2005 and Clare, who has been working with her for 10 years. Make-up artist Maria Sandoval, who has done a superb glow-up job of subtly supercharging the Queen’s complexion and eyes, started out as a manicurist and has now worked with Camilla for 15 years – typical of the non-starry, non-bitchy types who make up Camilla’s glam squad.

Then there are her sensibly heeled shoes from comfort specialists Sole Bliss, the label that’s about to get some major Hollywood endorsement when it launches a collaboration in the new year with stylist Elizabeth Stewart, who also works with Julia Roberts, Jessica Chastain and Viola Davis. Has Camilla spawned her first trend – comfortable red carpet footwear?

Queen Camilla in comfortable shoes on the red carpet - 2023 Samir Hussein

If the rollicking, tweedy Camilla we once knew has been largely MIA in 2023 then, midway through her 70s, our new Queen is discovering the joys of injecting some high fashion into the royal wardrobe. The V-neck, mid-blue jumpsuit by Anna Valentine that she wore to the Queen’s Reading Room Literary Festival at Hampton Court Palace is prima facie evidence of this bold, playful new streak – albeit in a tried-and-tested colour, by a tried-and-tested designer, with a tried-and-tested neckline.

Only the actual jumpsuit-iness was a risk, and arguably it only partially paid off. I’m told it looked much better in real life than in the available pictures, which are all taken from angles that don’t flatter her particularly. But as far as finding a way for the Queen to wear trousers, an item she used to live in, but which her late mother-in-law would never have worn to an official engagement, it was clever and modern and introduced a very Camilla-esque note of relaxed smartness to a project close to her heart.

The blue Anna Valentine jumpsuit worn by the Queen showed a commendable youthful spirit - 2023 Getty Images

The Queen doesn’t really have the luxury of being able to wear outfits that only look their best in the flesh. But it showed a commendable youthful spirit – as does her new predilection for the high-high street brand Me + Em (impossible to imagine the late Queen in such an accessible label). Also, among other lessons learned in 2023, Camilla and her trusty team of advisors (including her stylist Jacqui Meakin, who introduces her to quirky bags and encourages a bit of envelope pushing) have consolidated a winning formula that increasingly eliminates flops. Block colours, fuss-free surfaces, a non-constricting silhouette that gives a skimming impression of shape have come together to metaphorically and literally chisel away at the stiff grandeur of her new role and create something still grand, but soft and contemporary.

Block colours have become a favourite of the Queen - Getty Images Europe

The extent to which she’s succeeding can be seen in the obvious – those state banquets – and the more oblique victories. Harry’s whinging in Spare, about his step-mother’s co-option of his old room at Clarence House into extra wardrobe space, for instance, doesn’t appear to have ruffled a single hair on Camilla’s serene head. (Dear Harry, what’s a woman to do when she needs more hanging room and her step-son’s moved on?) Meanwhile, Omid Scobie’s ramblings have become an international joke and even The Crown’s controversial sanctification of Diana has done nothing to stymy Camilla’s keep-calm-and-dazzle-on approach. Not when the same drama also makes That Woman, despite everything, seem rather likeable and ultimately quite self-sacrificing. One who, these days, dresses like a Queen.

