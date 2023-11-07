Queen Camilla Recycles Her Coronation Dress for King Charles' First State Opening of Parliament

The Queen accessorized the regal look with the dazzling George IV State Diadem, often worn by the late Queen Elizabeth

Leon Neal/Getty Images Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament on Nov 7, 2023

Queen Camilla has pulled off the ultimate regal re-wear.

At the State Opening of Parliament on Tuesday, which marked the first time the event has taken place since the start of the new reign, Queen Camilla stood by King Charles’ side at the Houses of Parliament wearing the same Bruce Oldfield gown she wore at the historic coronation in May.

The bespoke ivory dress features personal touches such as the names of Queen Camilla’s nine grandchildren discreetly embroidered around the hemline and two little golden dogs, representing her beloved rescue dogs, Bluebell and Beth. It also featured wildflowers to signify Camilla’s love of nature and gardening.

Describing the design process as “the ultimate commission of my career," Oldfield told The Telegraph shortly after the event that the process was easy. “It just started off with Her Majesty just saying, ‘Bruce, I’d like you to do my coronation dress. Are you up for that?’ And of course, I was.”

Leon Neal/Getty Images Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament on Nov 7, 2023

Having worked with Camilla for over a decade, the 72-year-old couturier said he knew how the dress had to function — having designed so many wedding dresses during his career — and he also knew how to make it work on Camilla’s body shape.

"I think she wanted what everyone wants in a dress, that is allure," he said. "I design in quite a classical way, I design to flatter the body."

The iconic dress was recently on display at Buckingham Palace alongside King Charles’ coronation outfit and robe, but this is the first time Camilla has re-worn the outfit since the coronation.

Hugo Burnand/Buckingham Palace via Getty Images Queen Camilla at the coronation on May 8, 2023

There is fashion form when it comes to re-wearing coronation dresses. Queen Elizabeth re-wore her Norman Hartnell-designed dress six times after her coronation in 1953, choosing to wear it at the Opening of Parliament in New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka in 1954 and the Opening of Parliament in Canada in 1957.

In another nod to the late Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla wore the crimson velvet Robe of State to the ceremony, which dates back to the 15th century. The garment was commissioned for the late Queen to wear at her coronation and conserved with adjustments by Ede and Ravenscroft, the oldest tailor in London for Queen Camilla to wear for her crowning earlier this year.

JUSTIN TALLIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla at the State Opening of Parliament on Nov 7, 2023

Camilla also paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth by wearing the George VI State Diadem for the first time, a piece of jewelry that has strong ties to the late Queen.

The priceless diamond and pearl diadem set with 1,333 diamonds and 169 pearls was created for the coronation of King George IV in 1821 and was worn by the late Queen Elizabeth on the way to own coronation and many official portraits throughout her historic 70-year reign. She wore it to almost all State Opening of Parliaments, choosing it as a lighter option to the Imperial State Crown during her later years.

Keystone Press Agency/Keystone USA via ZUMAPRESS.com Official portrait Queen Elizabeth wearing the George VI State Diadem in 1957

In a poignant touch, there was a single red poppy pinned to the white clutch bag that Queen Camilla held as she disembarked the Diamond Jubilee State Coach on arrival.

The poppy is symbolic of Remembrance Day next weekend, which commemorates military members who have died in the war and is often incorporated into royal outfits during the month of November.

TOBY MELVILLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla leave the State Opening of Parliament on Nov 7, 2023

