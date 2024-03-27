Queen Camilla Receives Well Wishes for Kate Middleton Following Cancer News: 'I Know That Catherine Is Thrilled'

The Queen met two young girls who made signs for the Princess of Wales, who announced on Friday she was undergoing cancer treatment

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Queen Camilla visits the Shrewsbury Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024

Queen Camilla was showered with special messages for Kate Middleton after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis.

On Wednesday, the Queen, 76, visited the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market for a tour of the monthly mart and mingled with members of the public for the first time since Princess Kate, 42, released a video message last Friday to announce that she was undergoing "preventative chemotherapy" for cancer.

Queen Camilla met two young girls who made posters for the Princess of Wales that read "Send our love to Kate" and promised to deliver them, according to Rebecca English of the Daily Mail.

"Her Majesty said: 'I know that Catherine is thrilled by all the kind wishes and support,' " the royal editor wrote on X.

As seen in a video shared to X by Matt Wilkinson of The Sun, the Queen walked right up to 10-year-old Harriet and 6-year-old Lois to accept the art and said, "I shall send these on to Catherine, she will be thrilled."

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Queen Camilla receives well wishes for Kate Middleton at the Shrewsbury Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024

Related: Kate Middleton Had a 'Tight' Circle of Knowledge Around Cancer News: 'Heck of a Shock,' Friend Says (Exclusive)

The Queen also received another custom gift from a well-wisher — a portrait of her smiling beside King Charles. The drawing was likely inspired by a photo of a loving look they shared at a community center in Wales in 2018.

"One man waiting for Queen Camilla in Shrewsbury is hoping to present her with this line drawing he did yesterday," Lucy Kapasi of ITV wrote on X before the Queen arrived to say hi.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Queen Camilla visits the Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024 in Shrewsbury, England.

Queen Camilla also checked out some of the market’s food, artisan, jewelry and craft stalls before moving to Old Market Hall to sign the same visitor’s book that Queen Elizabeth wrote her name in 1952.

She also met members of the local Bee Keeper's Association — her double bee brooches a thoughtful nod!

Story continues

From there, she headed to the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings to learn about the restored Historic England flagship heritage regeneration project and meet volunteers from local groups including the Shrewsbury Food Hub, Shrewsbury Interfaith forum, Save Our Shropshire, Shropshire Supports Refugees and more.

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Queen Camilla visits the Shrewsbury Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024

Related: Kate Middleton's Cancer Rocks the Monarchy — What Happens Next? (Exclusive)

Queen Camilla has continued to shoulder a full royal workload while King Charles, 75, postponed public-facing duties while receiving cancer treatment, a diagnosis announced by Buckingham Palace on Feb. 5.

On Tuesday night, the Queen made her first official engagement since Princess Kate shared the news about her health, hosting a reception at Clarence House to mark the findings of a new study commissioned by her literacy charity The Queen’s Reading Room. There, she shared a chat with Helena Bonham Carter, who played both Princess Margaret in The Crown and Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother in the Academy Award-winning film The King’s Speech.

Yui Mok/Pool/Getty Helena Bonham Carter and Queen Camilla speak at a reception for The Queen's Reading Room charity, at Clarence House on March 26, 2024.

The palace said the monarch would continue to undertake state business and official paperwork, and the King has hosted several meetings in recent weeks.

With King Charles largely out of the public eye and Princess Kate focused on making a full recovery, other royal family members will continue to step up to represent the monarchy. Beyond Queen Camilla's busy schedule, Princess Anne, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh also continue their royal work.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Samir Hussein/WireImage Kate Middleton visits the Army Training Centre Pirbright on September 16, 2022.

Those closest to Kate say they have every hope that when she is ready, the Princess of Wales will return stronger than ever.

"[The royal family] is vulnerable at the moment, and there will be an even greater appreciation that they are human beings with frailties like the rest of us," a former palace aide tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story. "They are so dedicated to their roles. I think you will find when Kate makes a full recovery, she will come back even more passionate."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.