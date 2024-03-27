Queen Camilla and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands Twin with Surprise Jewelry Trend

Both Queens reached for pins in a surprising motif...bugs!

Chris Jackson / POOL / AFP via Getty; Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Queen Camilla on March 27, 2024; Queen Maxima on March 26, 2024.

Queen Camilla and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands agree that just one brooch isn’t enough this spring!

Queen Camilla, 76, and Queen Maxima, 52, each doubled up on the accessory a day apart this week and wore two glittering pins for royal duty. Tightening the tie, both Queens’ brooches were bugs!

Hello! reported that insect jewelry was "hugely popular" in the Victorian era, signaling the wearer as "genteel, nurturing and virtuous." The two Queens might be ahead of a budding trend, as The Zoe Report noted that Chanel and Miu Miu sent brooches down the runway this spring.

On Monday, the Queen of the Netherlands sported two sparkling spider brooches to a MIND Us Foundation event, of which she serves as honorary president. According to The Court Jeweller, Maxima has had the oversized spider set in her jewelry box since at least 2015 and almost always wears the brooches by Celedonio, a brand based in her native Argentina, as a pair.

Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands at the launch of online tool Checkers on March 26, 2024 in The Hague, Netherlands.

Related: Kate Middleton Had a 'Tight' Circle of Knowledge Around Cancer News: 'Heck of a Shock,' Friend Says (Exclusive)

The Dutch royal pinned the brooches on a diagonal of her jacket at the MIND Us event in The Hague, which marked the kickoff of an online tool to help adults start positive conservations with young people about mental health.

Then on Tuesday, Queen Camilla wore two bee brooches the same way for a visit to the Shrewsbury Farmers’ Market, making a more subdued statement than Queen Maxima’s giant spiders. Queen Camilla may have reached for the bees in honor of a certain group she was meeting in Shrewsbury: the local Bee Keeper's Association.

The royal family’s website reveals that Queen Camilla is a "keen beekeeper" and even sells the honey from her country home for charity. Camilla shares the hobby with Kate Middleton, who the Queen said would be "thrilled" to receive the posters that two girls brought to Shrewsbury for the Princess of Wales following the announcement of her cancer diagnosis.

Story continues

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Queen Camilla smiles at the Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024 in Shrewsbury, England.

Related: Palace Confirms King Charles Will Attend Easter Church Service amid His Cancer Treatment

As seen in footage shared to X by Matt Wilkinson of The Sun, the Queen walked right up to 10-year-old Harriet and 6-year-old Lois to accept the art and said, "I shall send these on to Catherine, she will be thrilled."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Chris Jackson/Pool/Getty Queen Camilla receives well wishes for Kate Middleton at the Shrewsbury Farmers' Market on March 27, 2024.

After weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts, Princess Kate, 42, revealed in a personal video message last Friday that she is undergoing treatment for cancer. Now, the Princess of Wales is focused on making a full recovery with her family around her.

"She has the inner strength, the support of her husband and her extraordinary family, so she can focus on what’s important, which is her getting back to strength," Ailsa Anderson, a former spokeswoman for the late Queen Elizabeth, tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story.

Kate Middleton People Cover

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.