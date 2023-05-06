Queen Camilla looks regal she is crowned at Charles III coronation: See photos

Queen Camilla has been crowned and anointed alongside her husband King Charles III at Westminster Abbey in London Saturday.

Shortly after 12 p.m. local time, the queen followed in her husband's footsteps, who just minutes earlier was crowned as monarch. The Archbishop placed the crown formally on Camilla’s head. She swept bangs underneath the purple cap and ermine band on Queen Mary's crown inside Westminster Abbey.

"She may be crowned with thy gracious favor," the Archbishop said amid his remarks. She received the Queen Consort’s Sceptre with Cross, and the Queen Consort’s Rod with Dove. She smiled as the service continued and rose to walk, smiling and formally crowned, toward her husband to be enthroned. The choir sang "Make a Joyful Noise," composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Queen Camilla receives Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, Saturday May 6, 2023.

She sat upon the throne with her hands on the chair's arms, and adjusted her skirts before placing her hands in her lap once again.

Camilla, 75, looked regal on the morning of their coronation, wearing a robe constructed for the late queen's own coronation in 1953. The royal couple's public event kicked off with a carriage ride to the abbey in the "Robes of State." The two are expected to wear "Robes of Estate" when they leave the coronation.

Around 10:48 a.m. local time, Charles and Camilla arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach arrived at Westminster Abbey and shared a few moments of discussion inside the elaborate carriage, which arrived slightly early, per CNN, before stepping out. The pair was scheduled to arrive at 10:53 a.m.

When she stepped out, the queen had assistance, with pages carrying the train of the crimson velvet royal robe, trying to avoid any contact with the wet ground.

She processed inside the abbey as the morning's ceremony commenced and was seated quietly next to her husband, hands in her lap as he took his oaths. She looked on as the Ascension Choir sang and the ceremony continued. She adjusted her hair here and there before refolding her hands through the ordeal. She then watched as her husband walked past, crowned, as the first new monarch in nearly 70 years since his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned.

King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort attend their coronations at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023.

Queen Consort Camilla entered the coronation wearing the "Robe of State," which was conserved and adjusted by Ede and Ravenscroft before and at the beginning of the coronation.

She donned a floor-length, long-sleeved and tightly tailored ivory gown with graceful lines to accompany the robe, designed by Bruce Oldfield. The dress, which includes Oldfield's signature panelling, features a top layer akin to a coat with embroidery underneath. The dress, according to Buckingham Palace, was created with the two robes to be worn by the queen on coronation day in mind.

It was made from "Peau de Soie," per the palace, which is a fabric silk in nature known for its dull lustre finish. The dress is detailed with antique silver and gold thread. Embellishments include floral designs featuring strings of wildflowers such as forget-me-notes, daisy chains and celandine along with scarlet pimpernel, meant to indicate the royal couple's love of the British countryside and nature. On the underskirt are emblems of the United Kingdom including a shamrock, daffodil, thistle and rose.

She paired the dress with a dazzling diamond necklace and a well-coiffed hairstyle.

Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort, center right, arrives at Westminster Abbey for the coronation in London, Saturday, May 6, 2023.

Camilla wore Queen Mary's crown, marking the first time in recent history a queen consort has used an existing crown for coronation. Queen Mary wore the headpiece for her queen consort coronation in 1911. The decision was made "in the interests of sustainability and efficiency," according to the palace. The crown which has a purple cap lined by ermine, includes a silver frame that is lined with gold and is set with nearly 2,000 diamonds, per the Palace.

Upon departure from Westminster Abbey, Camilla, who sat for part of the service in just her coronation dress, will slip into another robe, the "Robe of Estate."

Her secondary robe, crafted by Ede and Ravenscroft, was hand embroidered by the Royal School of Needlework, of which Camilla served as patron since 2017 as the then-Duchess of Cornwall.

Made of a purple velvet — to match the king's "Robe of Estate" — the robe is nature-focused in decoration and also includes a nod to the queen's cypher, the Palace said. There are 24 plants — all with personal meaning — shown on the robe.

Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort begin their journey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach in the "King's Procession," a journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, ahead of their coronations.

Camilla has been married to Charles since 2005. But their love story isn't exactly the kind of royal fairytale typically romanticized over the centuries. Instead, it's been characterized by a complex history that began well before Camilla exchanged wedding vows with her then-prince.

Camilla's relationship with King Charles — as the storied reason for his divorce from Princess Diana — rocked the royal boat and she long struggled with public acceptance. However over time, she's begun to earn the people's approval.

Contributing: Naledi Ushe, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

