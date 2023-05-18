Queen Camilla draws ‘wobbly’ picture of her Coronation crown

The Queen joined pupils in drawing a picture of the crown she wore for her Coronation - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

It may have been “a little bit wobbly”, but the Queen was proud of her drawing of her Coronation crown as she carefully added embellishments.

Just weeks after she drew a picture of the Gruffalo during a school visit in Germany, Camilla was back at it with her pencils - this time tasked with depicting Queen Mary’s Crown.

The Queen joined school pupils for a step-by-step draw-along session with illustrator Rob Biddulph on Thursday.

The engagement, at Shirehampton Primary School, in Bristol, launched an initiative to create 50 “coronation libraries”.

It also marked the Queen’s first solo engagement since the state visit to Germany in March.

The visit was the Queen's first solo royal engagement since the state visit to Germany in March - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Mr Biddulph told the pupils: “I thought today, because we have a very special visitor, I would show you very quickly how to draw Queen Mary’s Crown.”

Looking at the Queen, he added: “Your crown.”

The Queen put pen to paper and followed Mr Biddulph’s directions of an “upside-down tear” and “sausage shapes” to craft the famous crown.

Camilla concentrated hard on her crown drawing, saying as she drew: “A circle – excellent … there we are.”

She laughed as Mr Biddulph, known for his Draw With Rob lockdown videos, said: “We do need to add a bottom bit – a furry … I don’t know what it’s called. Right at the bottom, I guess that’s there for comfort reasons.”

He suggested that everyone add a “great big square” with an X shape to represent the jewels.

“You feel free to decorate yours however you want,” he told the pupils and their royal visitor.

The Queen was said to be 'pretty pleased' with what she had created - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The Queen carried on working on her art, adding extra details and even colouring the crown in purple.

Nine-year-old Ireoluwa Adegbuyi, who was sitting next to Her Majesty, said: “She said hers was a little bit wobbly and she said mine was quite good.”

Mr Biddulph drew his version on a flip chart as he gave bitesize instructions to the year four children.

The glittering Queen Mary’s Crown, which was made for the King’s great-grandmother, was altered to include some of Queen Elizabeth II’s diamonds.

Story continues

Camilla is a passionate advocate for literacy - Chris Jackson/Getty Images

At one point, Camilla glanced over to see how the children were getting on, chuckling as Mr Biddulph said: “There is no right or wrong answer with drawing. If you make a mistake, just keep on drawing. We’re not going to screw it up and start again.”

He said afterwards: “The Queen said she was pretty pleased with it. She seemed surprised. She did a fabulous job. She even got round to the colouring in.

“Wobbly is good. That’s where you get to see its character. She had a bit of inside knowledge.”

The Queen, patron of the National Literacy Trust and a passionate advocate of reading and literacy, was also joined by children’s authors Cressida Cowell, Malorie Blackman, Francesca Simon and Jasbinder Bilan.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.