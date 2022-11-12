Queen Camilla Is Changing Up A Royal Tradition When It Comes To Her 'Ladies-In-Waiting'

Now that Camilla has leveled up from a Duchess to a Queen, she gets certain perks. You know, like a giant palace and a collection of several fancy/problematic crowns. But traditionally, Queens also have "ladies-in-waiting," aka a group of friends whose literal job is to chill with them.

Ladies-in-waiting traditionally accompany the Queen on overseas trips, help manage her correspondence, and are just generally there for companionship. And while Queen Elizabeth had a whole fleet of ladies-in-waiting throughout her reign—many of whom had been close with her for more than 60 years—apparently Queen Camilla's ditching the outdated tradition to be “more with the times.”

The Daily Mail reported that Camilla “won’t take on an official line-up of ladies-in-waiting" and will instead call upon her regular staff—including her private secretaries.

“When she got married and set up her own office for the first time she got two brilliant private secretaries, Amanda Macmanus and Joy Camm. But they were very much ‘two for the price of one,'" a source told the outlet. “Not only did they arrange all her engagements and projects, but they also acted as ladies-in-waiting if needed, accompanying her on official duties, collecting bouquets of flowers and the like. No one stands on ceremony in her office, everyone mucks in.”

The insider adds that “the Queen Consort will do things a little differently. She currently has two private secretaries who do some of those traditional duties anyway. And she has quite a lot of good and decent friends around her whom she can call on, as and when is necessary, to support her. I suspect she’ll dip into her close circle of friends, maybe geographically. She has a lot of chums in London and Scotland, as well as in the country too. She thinks it’s more with the times.”

Welp. This has been an update.

