Queen of burlesque, Dita Von Teese, says she is “obsessed” with British royalty but acknowledged that performing for them would “never be allowed”.

The world-famous performer said meeting Prince Charles at a Queen’s Cup polo match in 2008 had been one of her “favourite PR moments in history” due to the reaction of the press.

Von Teese is due to return to the UK in March as part of her European Glamonatrix tour and will perform at venues across the country including Edinburgh, Manchester, Bristol and The London Palladium.

Dita Von Teese, says she is 'obsessed' with British royalty but acknowledged that performing for them would 'never be allowed'

Asked if she would like the chance to perform for members of the Royal Family, she told the PA news agency: “I’m sure it would never be allowed, I know there would be scandal.

“I remember being at the Queen’s Cup polo match and I was presented to Prince Charles out on the polo field and the next day the pictures were everywhere.

“It was on the front of a bunch of tabloids as I was leaving: ‘The Prince and the showgirl’.

“It was one of my favourite PR moments in history… it was kitschy burlesque press.

“I think it’s hilarious for the strip-tease star to shake hands with the Prince of Wales. I live for that.”

She added: “I’m obsessed with the Queen. Another time I was at (the polo) she walked right past me and I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“She was so beautiful and had some sort of periwinkle hat and suit on and her cheeks and lips were pink – I was like ‘wow I can’t believe that just happened’.”

The dancer and businesswoman also admitted that growing up her family had teased her over her obsession with British history – in particular Henry VIII and his wives.

(Dita Von Teese/PA)

She currently lives in a Tudor revival style home in Los Angeles, California, which features its own small pub.

“I have no idea why I was so fascinated (with the Tudors), it’s a funny thing. It’s like a soap opera,” she told PA.

“It’s fair to say I’m an Anglophile, but I’m a Francophile too. England and France were always my dream places to go and perform.

“It’s a dream to be in England, some of my first shows overseas were in London.”

