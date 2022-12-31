Queen’s Brian May Knighted As Part Of King Charles’ First New Year Honours List

Patrick Hipes
·2 min read

Queen founding member and guitarist Brian May received a knighthood as part of the UK’s New Year Honours List, the annual compendium of awards handed out by at the end of each year by the reigning monarch.

The list, which was released Friday, is the first under King Charles III after his mother Queen Elizabeth II’s death in September after 70 years on the British throne.

More from Deadline

May, also an animal welfare advocate with a PhD in astrophysics, was named a C.B.E., or Knights Bachelor, “for services to Music and to Charity,” according to the official list, which named more than 1,000 winners across the fields of government, philanthropy, the arts, sports, science and industry in the UK and internationally (read the full list here).

Earlier this year, May and Queen performed on the roof of Buckingham Palace at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration.

Grayson Perry, the British artist, writer and documentary presenter, was also awarded a C.B.E. for his services to the arts.

Also among the honorees on this year’s list from the entertainment world were Patricia Kinane, president of entertainment programs at FremantleMedia North America, who received an O.B.E. (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) for services to broadcasting and the international television format industry; and Henry Timms, president and CEO of Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York, who was named an O.B.E. for services to the arts and philanthropy.

Jordan Wylie, the British adventurer, author and one of the stars of the Channel 4 programs Hunted and Celebrity Hunted, was named an M.B.E. (Member of the Order of the British Empire). Other M.B.E.s included three member of the England’s women’s national soccer team, which won the European Championships in 2022. Its captain, Leah Williamson, received an O.B.E.

Fashion designer Dame Mary Quant was awarded the Order of the Companions of Honour for her services to fashion.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Latest Stories

  • World Leaders Pay Tribute to Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI

    Pope Benedict, the first pope to resign in 600 years, died on Saturday at the age of 95

  • From Skepta to David Bowie – the celebrities who turned down New Year’s Honours

    Whether for political, personal or professional reasons, not everyone considers the annual awards an 'honour'

  • New Year Honours List 2023: Stephen Graham and Brian May among celebrities recognised

    Artists, TV presenters and comedians also made the list

  • Scottish archbishop recalls ‘honour’ of close work with Pope Benedict

    Leo Cushley, Archbishop of St Andrews and Edinburgh, worked with the late pope between 2009 and 2013.

  • Queen Consort danced the night away at Abba Voyage, report says

    Camilla attended the state-of-the-art performance with her grandchildren

  • Anthony Hopkins' Life in Photos

    The actor, who celebrates his 85th birthday on Dec. 31, 2022, contains multitudes — from his Oscar-winning portrayal of a terrifying serial killer in Silence of the Lambs to his joyful social media presence well into his 80s. Philip Anthony Hopkins was born in Margam, Glamora, Wales, on Dec. 31, 1937, the only child of parents Muriel and Richard Hopkins. Hopkins said that he was encouraged to pursue art and music by his teachers and parents, and he still composes and paints to this day.

  • Newcastle United vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

    The Magpies continue to chase a Champions League place as Jesse Marsch’s side look to rediscover winning ways

  • Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for his third straight victory. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 20th goal of the season for Minnesota. Marc-Andre Fleury made 39 saves. Dallas won the special teams battle, scoring twice on three power plays and blanking the

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Brady, Bucs take aim at NFC South title against Panthers

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers don’t have to sort through a bunch of potential tiebreaker scenarios to know what they need to do to win the NFC South and host a first-round playoff game. Beat the Panthers on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium, and Tom Brady and the first-place Bucs (7-8) will repeat as division champions and earn a postseason berth for the third straight year regardless of what happens in the final week of the regular season. Carolina (6-9), which

  • Filip Forsberg racks up 3 points, Predators rout Ducks 6-1

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and two assists in his 600th career game, and Colton Sissons added a goal and an assist in the Nashville Predators' 6-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday. Yakov Trenin, Thomas Novak, Roman Josi and Nino Niederreiter also scored in the Predators' third win in 11 games. Juuse Saros made 26 saves as Nashville opened a quick two-game West Coast road trip by snapping a two-game skid. “We're almost halfway through the season, and I don't think we

  • 'Pretty unacceptable': Nurse questions Raptors' identity after loss to Grizzlies

    The Grizzlies took a decisive win in Toronto, as the Raptors' playoff hopes continue to dwindle.

  • As he turns 38, LeBron is clear: He still wants title shots

    MIAMI (AP) — It was 2006. LeBron James wasn’t even midway through his first stint in Cleveland. He made the playoffs for the first time, was already a globally recognized star and well on his way to becoming the game’s best player. As a 21-year-old, he averaged 30.2 points. Fast forward 16 years. He’s left Cleveland, gone to Miami, won two championships, gotten married, became a father of three, gone back to Cleveland, won another championship, left for Los Angeles, won a fourth championship wit

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • Splitting up Matthews and Marner has worked a treat for Maple Leafs

    Pairing Auston Matthews with William Nylander and putting them on a line with Michael Bunting has created an offensive juggernaut for the Leafs, something that would have been unimaginable when Matthews was producing magic alongside Mitch Marner.

  • The best viral NHL videos of 2022

    Biden's "Batman" slip up, Kodak Black's debauchery, and Auston Matthews breaking down his crossbar collision headline our top NHL videos of the year.

  • Vassell, Johnson help Spurs hold on to beat Jazz, 126-122

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Devin Vassell had 24 points, Keldon Johnson added 21 points and the San Antonio Spurs fended off the Utah Jazz in the final minutes for a 126-122 victory Monday night. The Spurs led 121-110 with 2 1/2 minutes remaining. The Jazz scored seven points in 33 seconds, but they could not complete the rally. Lauri Markkanen had 32 points and Jordan Clarkson added 25 points for Utah, which had won two straight. Clarkson’s 3-pointer pulled Utah within 123-120 with 30.1 seconds remainin

  • Tagovailoa's return still very unclear, even to his brother

    MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa remained away from Miami Dolphins meetings on Thursday, yet another indicator that his latest concussion will keep him sidelined for this weekend’s trip to face the New England Patriots and possibly even longer. Nobody knows when he’ll be back. Not even his brother. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa — speaking Thursday in advance of Friday’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina — told The Associated Press that he has offered his

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Czechia stuns Canada with big win in world juniors opener

    Tomas Suchanek made 37 saves as Czechia stunned host Canada 5-2 on the opening day of the 2022 World Junior Championship in Halifax, Nova Scotia.