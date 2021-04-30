Queen was ‘brave’ during farewell to Philip, says Mike Tindall

The Queen at the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral (PA Wire)

The Queen mourned her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh with bravery and was “amazing” at his funeral service, Mike Tindall has said.

The former England rugby player, who is married to the Queen’s granddaughter, Zara Tindall believes that Philip would have approved of the “beautifully done” service, which was held under Covid-19 restrictions.

It meant the Queen had to sit on her own and there were just 30 guests but “loss is always going to be difficult”, Tindall said.

He told BBC Breakfast on Friday: “Having to see the Queen make a stand in terms of having to show what the world is at the moment and sit on her own and be as brave as she was, I thought just summed up her up as a lady. She was amazing.

“Then the funeral finished and it was ‘Get in your cars and go home’, but that is what is allowed, that is what the rules state, so that is what happened.

“It was tough but I thought the actual funeral was done so well that I think he will be looking down and he would have actually been happier about the way it happened.”

The Tindalls’ son, Lucas, was born just over five weeks ago. His middle name, Philip, is in honour of both Tindall’s father and the Duke of Edinburgh, who died just 19 days after his great-grandson was born.

PA Wire

Tindall, who also has daughters Mia, seven, and two-year-old Lena, told the programme: “We are loving it at the moment. It is always nice to have a little boy to keep me company. I am surrounded by ladies.”

Lucas was born at home. The family had been sitting in the living room when Zara’s waters broke.

PA Wire

Tindall said Zara’s best friend, Dolly, who is a maternity nurse, was there.

Zara went for a bath and, when she got out, she was shaking, which was a sign the baby was coming fast and they would not have time to get to the hospital.

Tindall said “the immediate thoughts are panic” and then it was about figuring out where to have the baby.

PA Wire

He told the programme: “I thought ‘Let’s not do a bed, so I went to the gym and got lots of mats out and towels. Zara did her thing.

Story continues

“All ladies who give birth are amazing. She did not disappoint.”

Tindall earlier told of the terrible impact Parkinson’s disease has had on his father and the isolation his parents have faced during the pandemic.

He paid tribute to his mother Linda, who is the primary carer for his father Philip, as “a very stoic, northern lady, who refuses to give her man up”, but said he is trying to convince her to accept offers of support.

Read More

Mike Tindall describes impact of Parkinson’s disease on father

Royals ‘have never appeared quite so emotional than at Philip’s funeral’

Mike Tindall posts poignant tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh