Queen and Boris Johnson lead Cenotaph remembrance ceremony in empty Whitehall

Queen Elizabeth II looking on during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on 8 November (WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Queen led the nation on Sunday in a stripped-back Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph, with Whitehall empty of the usual thousands who gather to pay their respects.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, people across the UK were urged to mark the ceremony privately in their homes while the 94-year-old monarch was joined by family members and prime minister Boris Johnson to commemorate the nation’s veterans.

The scaled back ceremony was attended by the Prince of Wales, Duke of Cambridge, Princess Royal and the Earl of Wessex, who all laid wreaths with social distancing maintained throughout.

While usually around 10,000 people attend the event, this year due to lockdown restrictions, people across the UK were encouraged to take part in a two minute silence at home and share memories and remembrances on social media.

Every year, Whitehall is flooded by thousands of veterans and military, but, on Sunday only 26 veterans were in attendance.

The group was made up of servicemen and women from the Royal Navy, the Royal Marines, the Army and the Royal Air Force, who marched from nearby Wellington Barracks before forming around the Cenotaph.

The Massed Bands and the Guard Division and the Pipes and Drums played a selection of music to accompany the reduced ceremony.

The queen wore black and looked on from a balcony at the Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office building while Charles laid the wreath on her behalf.

Mr Johnson was joined by Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer and former prime ministers Sir John Major, Tony Blair, David Cameron and Theresa May.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: "We come together every November to commemorate the servicemen and women from Britain and the Commonwealth who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

"In this time of adversity, no virus can stop us from honouring their memory, particularly when we have just celebrated the 75th anniversary of victory in the Second World War.”

The Duke of Sussex, who has formally stepped down from Royal Duties after moving to California, was not in attendance but in a podcast to mark the day, Harry said: “Being able to wear my uniform, being able to stand up in service of one's country, these are amongst the greatest honours there are in life.”

The annual commemorations remember servicemen and women involved in the two world wars and later conflicts. This years event was only allowed to go ahead if outside and with social distancing measures observed.

