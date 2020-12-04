Queen’s beloved dorgi Vulcan passes away leaving monarch with just one dog

Queen Mother Corgis at Clarence House (Tim Graham/Getty Images)

The Queen's beloved dorgi Vulcan has died, according to reports.

Her Majesty is now down to just the one dog, Candy, after the Vulcan died of “old age” at Windsor Castle.

Of her famous and somewhat iconic dogs, the monarch now has only the ageing Candy remaining.

News of Vulcan’s death comes days after the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge lost their nine-year-old dog Lupo.

The nine-year-old black cocker spaniel was a wedding present from Kate’s brother James Middleton.

William and Kate said he had been “at the heart of our family”.

In an Instagram post, they wrote: “Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away.

“He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much.”

Vulcan, a cross between a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and a dachshund, is reported to have been buried at Windsor.

The Queen has owned 30 corgis, all of which are believed to be descended from a pet called Susan, which was given to the monarch as a gift on her 18th birthday.

Read More

William and Kate pay tribute after death of ‘dear’ dog Lupo