Queen’s beloved corgis and horse are pictured awaiting the arrival of the funeral cortege in Windsor
Two of Queen Elizabeth’s biggest passions in life were dogs and horses, so it was only fitting that some of her beloved animals were present as the funeral cortege arrived in Windsor on Monday afternoon.
The Queen’s “favourite” horse, a Fell pony named Emma, was pictured standing to the right of floral tributes lining the Long Mile for the procession.
The all-black steed appeared to lift her hoof as a mark of respect as the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin passed by.
Meanwhile, corgis Sandy and Muick sat in the forecourt of Windsor Castle ready to greet their late mistress ahead of the Committal Service.
It was all too much for some viewers on social media who felt overcome by the images.
“Awwww Emma the Queen’s pony stumping her foot as the Queen goes past has done [it] for me,” wrote one.
“#Emma the horse got me but the #Corgis were the final straw,” penned another.
“You’re telling me they got the corgis out to say goodbye to the queen one last time.. I need tissues please,” lamented a third.
While a fourth added: “Seeing the lovely Emma and her 2 beloved corgis watching the Queen go past... I’m gone.”
HM Queen Elizabeth II - Corgis
The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign.
Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, led a 2000-strong congregation of mourners comprising of royals, world leaders and celebrities, earlier today at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.
Two of the youngest attendees were the Queen’s great-grandchildren Prince George, nine, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, who briefly walked behind her coffin.