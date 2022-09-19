Queen’s beloved corgis and horse are pictured awaiting the arrival of the funeral cortege in Windsor

Tina Campbell
·2 min read
The Queen’s corgis Emma and Mick took their place in Windsor to say goodbye (REUTERS)
The Queen’s corgis Emma and Mick took their place in Windsor to say goodbye (REUTERS)

Two of Queen Elizabeth’s biggest passions in life were dogs and horses, so it was only fitting that some of her beloved animals were present as the funeral cortege arrived in Windsor on Monday afternoon.

The Queen’s “favourite” horse, a Fell pony named Emma, was pictured standing to the right of floral tributes lining the Long Mile for the procession.

The all-black steed appeared to lift her hoof as a mark of respect as the hearse carrying the Queen’s coffin passed by.

Meanwhile, corgis Sandy and Muick sat in the forecourt of Windsor Castle ready to greet their late mistress ahead of the Committal Service.

It was all too much for some viewers on social media who felt overcome by the images.

“Awwww Emma the Queen’s pony stumping her foot as the Queen goes past has done [it] for me,” wrote one.

“#Emma the horse got me but the #Corgis were the final straw,” penned another.

“You’re telling me they got the corgis out to say goodbye to the queen one last time.. I need tissues please,” lamented a third.

While a fourth added: “Seeing the lovely Emma and her 2 beloved corgis watching the Queen go past... I’m gone.”

HM Queen Elizabeth II - Corgis

Queen Elizabeth II stroking Candy, her corgi dog, as she looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II stroking Candy, her corgi dog, as she looks at a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Roman site of Vindolanda near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, with a corgi bred by the Queen and then owned by Lady Beaumont. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to the Roman site of Vindolanda near Hadrian's Wall in Northumberland, with a corgi bred by the Queen and then owned by Lady Beaumont. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II leaving Buckingham Palace, London, for Windsor Castle to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II leaving Buckingham Palace, London, for Windsor Castle to socially distance herself amid the coronavirus pandemic. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II poses, with the England rugby squad at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup, accompanied by one of her beloved Corgis. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II poses, with the England rugby squad at a reception at Buckingham Palace in London to celebrate winning the Rugby World Cup, accompanied by one of her beloved Corgis. (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by local corgi enthusiasts as she departs the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta Tuesday 23 May 2005, during the state visit to Canada. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II is greeted by local corgi enthusiasts as she departs the Legislature Building in Edmonton, Alberta Tuesday 23 May 2005, during the state visit to Canada. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew, Edward and two corgis watch TV at Sandringham in 1969 (JOAN WILLIAMS)
Queen Elizabeth II, Andrew, Edward and two corgis watch TV at Sandringham in 1969 (JOAN WILLIAMS)
Corgi puppies being carried on to an Andover of the Queen's Flight as Queen Elizabeth II arrives at London's Heathrow Airport to board the plane for her flight to Aberdeen and the start of her annual holiday at Balmoral. (PA)
Corgi puppies being carried on to an Andover of the Queen's Flight as Queen Elizabeth II arrives at London's Heathrow Airport to board the plane for her flight to Aberdeen and the start of her annual holiday at Balmoral. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in the grounds of Sandringham House, Norfolk, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with a corgi in the grounds of Sandringham House, Norfolk, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Queen’s accession to the throne. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a garden bench with the Queen's corgi, Sue, in Balmoral, Scotland. (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II with Prince Charles and Princess Anne on a garden bench with the Queen's corgi, Sue, in Balmoral, Scotland. (PA)
Prince Edward and a pet Corgi attracting the attention of Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Family were posing in the gardens at Frogmore, Windsor. (PA)
Prince Edward and a pet Corgi attracting the attention of Queen Elizabeth II as the Royal Family were posing in the gardens at Frogmore, Windsor. (PA)

The Queen died on September 8 at the age of 96 following a 70-year reign.

Her eldest son and successor, King Charles III, led a 2000-strong congregation of mourners comprising of royals, world leaders and celebrities, earlier today at her state funeral at Westminster Abbey.

Two of the youngest attendees were the Queen’s great-grandchildren Prince George, nine, and seven-year-old Princess Charlotte, who briefly walked behind her coffin.

