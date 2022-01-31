The Queen becomes proud owner of award-winning Cocker Spaniel, Lissy

Photo credit: Samir Hussein - Getty Images

Her Majesty The Queen became the proud owner of a prize-winning Cocker Spaniel earlier this month, proving that her love for dogs goes far beyond her adored Corgis.

The four-year-old Wolferton Drama, known as Lissy after Queen Elizabeth II, won the 91st Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship.

The award-winning dog saw off 38 competitors to land the top spot and become the Queen’s first gundog champion in any breed.



Lissy was handled by Ian Openshaw from Market Drayton and tested on her natural working ability during the Championship, which took place at Windsor Great Park on January the 3rd and 4th.

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo - Getty Images

The five on-site judges crowned Lissy the winner of the 91st Kennel Club Cocker Spaniel Championship but it was His Royal Highness, Prince Edward The Earl of Wessex, that presented the award.

The Queen was also given a Kennel Club commissioned portrait of her two Field Trial Champion cocker spaniels as thanks for once again hosting the Cocker Spaniel Championship.

Speaking about Lissy's victory, Ian Openshaw said: “Winning the Championship was the greatest day of my life, it is a true honour to handle dogs for Her Majesty and it has been a lifetime ambition to win for the Queen.

“Lissy has always been a very good dog, excellent at all working elements, and she is particularly fantastic on a runner. She used to be a bit of a monkey when she was younger, but she has really come into her own now. She is a great all-rounder.”

Kate Broers, Kennel Club Field Trial Secretary, added: “Head gamekeeper Peter Clayton and his team prepared the ground wonderfully, which was an impressive setting of ancient woodland and bracken beds.

Photo credit: sztyon87 / 500px - Getty Images

“Her Majesty was presented with a Kennel Club commissioned portrait of her two Field Trial Champion Cocker Spaniels, and we are delighted that Her Majesty’s own bred Cocker Spaniel won the event, making this her first gundog Championship win in any breed."

