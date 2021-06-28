Queen arriving in Scotland for Holyrood Week visits with William and Anne

The Queen is arriving in Scotland for the first official visit north of the border since the death of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.

She will carry out in-person engagements celebrating Scottish community, innovation and history over the next four days as part of her traditional trip to Scotland for Holyrood Week.

The 95-year-old monarch, who has spent most of lockdown at Windsor Castle, will be joined first by her grandson the Duke of Cambridge – known as the Earl of Strathearn in Scotland – and then by her daughter the Princess Royal.

The Queen, who has continued with her duties as head of state despite grieving for her late husband, will stay at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, her official residence in Scotland.

She will be joined by William at engagements on Monday, while Anne will accompany her on Wednesday and Thursday.

Holyrood Week, also known as Royal Week, was cancelled last year because of the pandemic.

This year, in line with Government guidelines, traditional events hosting thousands of people such as the garden party at Holyroodhouse will not take place.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh meet guests during a garden party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh in July 2014 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Buckingham Palace emphasised the Queen’s long-standing links to Scotland.

“Her Majesty is connected to Scotland by ancestry and deeply held affection. As well as spending family Summers at Balmoral Castle, The Queen has visited almost every area of Scotland from the Outer Hebrides to Dumfries, meeting Scots from all walks of life.”