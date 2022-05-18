Queen and Adam Lambert to open star-studded Platinum Jubilee bash at Buckingham Palace

Queen and US singer Adam Lambert (Christophe Simon/AFP/Getty)

Queen and Adam Lambert will be opening the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee festivities at Buckingham Palace this June.

The huge Party at the Palace production, which was unveiled by the BBC and Buckingham Palace, will feature artists from throughout the Queen’s 70 year reign, including stars from around the world.

“Twenty years after playing The Queen’s glorious Golden Jubilee we’re very happy to be invited again,” Brian May said.

“Then there was a moment when I wondered … after Buckingham Palace roof where can you go? Well … you will see!!!”

Platinum Party at the Palace line up

Sam Ryder arrives at Heathrow Airport in London after his Eurovision triumph (PA) (PA Wire)

Taking place on Saturday June 4, the production will feature music and performances from Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Duran Duran, Sir Rod Stewart, rising star Celeste and George Ezra. For those still basking in the glow of Eurovision, Sam Ryder will be making an appearance.

Composer Hans Zimmer will also be getting a look in with a special set comprising some of his best-known works, while stars from the stage and screen will also be appearing at the event and on film.

Of course, this will include Sir David Attenborough, but he will be joined by Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry, The Royal Ballet, Dame Julie Andrews and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

The evening will be closed by legendary musical icon Diana Ross, who will be making her first live UK performance in fifteen years, and added that the Queen “continues to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world… I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

The evening’s festivities have been planned around global themes that have evolved over the course of the Queen’s seventy years on the throne. These include Fashion, Sport, the Environment, 70 Years of Pop Music and Musicals, the latter of which has been curated by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

What will the Party at the Palace look like?

From the sounds of things, the team behind the event have gone all out to create an unforgettable experience. The Platinum Party stage will consist of three stages linked by walkways, which aims to create a 360-degree viewing experience in front of Buckingham Palace.

Wow: Concept art for the stages (BBC/ Buckingham Palace)

For an extra touch, the platforms will be linked by 70 columns – each of which represents a year of the Queen’s reign.

How to get Party at the Palace tickets

With over 22,000 people scheduled to attend, 10,000 tickets will be allocated in a public ballot which will be announced closer to the time. 7,500 tickets have also been set aside for key workers, members of the Armed Forces and charities.

Watch this space!