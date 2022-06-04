Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.

The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.

American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Duke of Cambridge, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and wife Carrie Johnson attend the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)

The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while shredding on his guitar.

May created a classic moment 20 years ago, during the 2002 Golden Jubilee celebrations, when he performed God Save The Queen on Buckingham Palace’s roof.

The rock group also performed Don’t Stop Me Now to a crowd of cheering fans as multi-coloured lights flashed across the stage.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George were also seen waving their Union Jack flags along to the song We Are The Champions as they sat in the Royal Box at the front in between their parents.

Jax Jones performs during the Platinum Party at the Palace staged in front of Buckingham Palace(Jacob King/PA)

They were followed by Jax Jones who opened his set with his song You Don’t Know Me while sitting in a bed, which he previously said was in tribute to people making music from their bedrooms.

Behind him was a mock-up English Heritage blue plaque on a screen which read: “Jax Jones Bedroom Producer SE23 lives here.”

He then introduced rapper Stefflon Don, singer Mabel and musician John Newman – who joined him for different songs

Elbow followed up with a performance of One Day Like This alongside the Citizens of the World Choir, before Ashley Banjo and his dance troupe Diversity took to the stage.

Diversity delivered an energetic routine to a number of British songs popular throughout the Queen’s reign.(Victoria Jones/PA)

They delivered an energetic routine to a number of British songs popular throughout the Queen’s reign.

Moving from the sixties to the songs of today, the group danced to The Beatles’ She Loves You, the Bee Gees’ Night Fever and David Bowie’s Let’s Dance.

They then danced to the Spice Girls’ Spice Up Your Life, One Direction’s What Makes You Beautiful and Stormzy’s Big For Your Boots.

Rapper and singer Craig David also performed his songs Ain’t Giving Up, Re-Rewind and Fill Me In – while rising star Mimi Webb sang her single House On Fire.

The concert, being held outside Buckingham Palace, will also feature performances from Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart.

Platinum Party at the Palace is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2.