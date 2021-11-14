Queen absent as war dead are remembered at the Cenotaph

Members of the royal family and senior politicians have led the nation in honouring the country’s war dead on Remembrance Sunday.

Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday morning that the Queen would be absent from the service at the Cenotaph in central London due to having sprained her back.

The event on Whitehall was given added poignancy by a return to pre-pandemic numbers of participating veterans and military, as well as onlookers.

The Prince of Wales and Prime Minister are among those laying a wreath at the war memorial for the National Service of Remembrance.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street ahead of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph (Yui Mok/PA)

Boris Johnson said it was a moment to “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country”.

The palace said the Queen made the decision not to attend “with great regret” and is “disappointed” to miss it.

Service personnel attending the ceremony at the Cenotaph wished the Queen well.

Lance Corporal May Percival said: “My heart goes out to her and her family. I wish her well and the best.”

RAF Nurse Officer Stephen Andor said: “I wish her well. The Queen has very strong links to the military. She is the head of the armed forces.

“I think that every single member of the military wishes her well.”

Royal Navy Petty Officer Ben Shread, of the Combat Camera team, said: “It would be nice if the boss was here.

“She’s the head of the armed services. I don’t know if she has ever missed the Remembrance parade before.

“So, if there is a reason she is not here it must be a very serious one. We all wish her well.”