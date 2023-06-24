Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates and scores as Carlos Alcaraz in semi-final action

Carlos Alcaraz defeated Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals (Getty Images)

It’s semi-finals day at Queen’s Club as Carlos Alcaraz looks to continue his best-ever run on grass ahead of Wimbledon.

Alcaraz is through to his first semi-final on grass after his straight-sets win over Grigor Dimitrov and faces another tough test against the big-serving Sebastian Korda, who defeated British No 1 Cameron Norrie in the quarter-finals on Friday.

All four semi-finalists are under the age of 25, with second seed Holger Rune facing Alex de Minaur in the other half of the draw. The 20-year-old Rune is also enjoying his best run on grass while De Minaur has been in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round.

Norrie, meanwhile, rued small margins and admitted it was his inability to take advantage in the big moments that was his ultimate undoing, but backed himself to be ready for a deep run at SW19.

Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s semi-finals, below:

Holger Rune 1-2 Alex de Minaur*

13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

De Minaur continues his strong start on serve - getting to six points in a row to start the match before Rune finally gets on the board. De Minaur takes the hold with a clever volley at the net - lightning quick feet and hands from the Aussie.

Rune blasts a couple of big serves but De Minaur gets to the deuce thanks to a lovely backhand winner down the line. Rune’s serve gets him out of danger.

Holger Rune 0-1 Alex de Minaur* - Break!

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Wow - what a start from De Minaur! The Australian breaks Rune to love to start the match, signalling his intent with a bullet of a return that opened up the angle and then a crushing backhand winner. Under pressure at 0-30, Rune made two unforced errors as De Minaur takes the opening break.

Holger Rune vs Alex de Minaur

13:10 , Jamie Braidwood

A cracker of a match coming up first at Queen’s as second seed Hoger Rune takes on Alex de Minaur in the opening semi-final of the day.

De Minaur is probably the favourite here given his experience and form on grass, as Rune continues to get used to the surface.

It would be a real statement from the Dane - who only won his first ever match on grass earlier this week - if he ends De Minaur’s run.

12:53 , Jamie Braidwood

Cameron Norrie rued small margins as his Wimbledon preparation took a knock with defeat in the quarter-finals at Queen’s.

Norrie was beaten 6-4 7-6(1) by Sebastian Korda, with the big-serving American dominating the decisive tiebreak to book his place in the last four.

The British No 1 looked down and out after Korda broke early in the second set having eased through the first but Norrie broke back to force a tiebreak.

However, Korda quelled the raucous home crowd and Norrie’s momentum with his relentless service game and strong defence before finally breaking the Briton.

And Norrie admitted it was his inability to take advantage in the big moments that was his ultimate undoing, but backed himself to be ready for a deep run at SW19.

Alex de Minaur on what it would mean to win an event like Queen’s

12:47 , Jamie Braidwood

Alex de Minaur after defeating Adrian Mannarino: “This is the part of the year which I thoroughly love. Ever since the first time I stepped on a grass court, I told myself that this was going to be my favourite surface. Now I’m fortunate to play in these prestigious events, best grass courts in the world.

“I haven’t thought that far. Obviously would be pretty surreal. But the whole plan is to take advantage of this kind of part of the year and hopefully gather some points and really set myself up in the rankings to finish the year strong.

“That’s the ultimate goal, and I’m playing some great tennis. You know, hopefully I can keep it going. I played very well last year at Wimby, so, you know, that’s obviously the main goal.”

(Getty Images)

Holger Rune looks ahead to Alex de Minaur semi-final

12:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Holger Rune after defeating Lorenzo Musettti: “I’m extremely happy to be in the first semi-final on grass. It’s going much better. I think today was a good test to see where my level is at, because I was forced to play a lot of long rallies and move well.

“So I’m happy on where I stand right now. It’s going to be harder matches of course from now, but yeah, looking forward to it. I’m feeling better and better.

“Alex is a tough player. He plays really, really well. I think hard court and grass is his best surface. He moves extremely well. He’s fast and he has good touch as well.

So I think he’s a dangerous player on this surface, and obviously any surface. I played him three, four times I think on hard courts, and the times I beat him was actually some of my best matches I ever played.

“I know what he’s capable of, and I know which level I have to bring tomorrow. So I’m just gonna, you know, do everything I can to try to reach that level. Yeah, it’s a good challenge.”

The Rune roar (Getty Images)

Carlos Alcaraz enjoying best run on grass at Queen’s

12:35 , Jamie Braidwood

Carlos Alcaraz has only played in three grass-court tournaments, but the Spaniard is looking more and more comfortable on grass and believes his win over Grigor Dimitrov in the Queen’s quarter-finals was his best performance yet on the surface.

“This was my best match so far, and I’m going to say my best match on grass,” he said. “Considering the three tournaments that I played on grass, I could say that was my best match.

“I have more experience than the previous season than, you know, in 2021, 2022. I feel more mature. I feel more, you know, yeah, with more experience, you know, playing on grass.

“You know, as I said before, these two matches that I have played before this one helped me a lot to have more confidence and move well, move better, let's say.

“Yeah, it has been my best match. I felt great, I move great, I hit the ball great. I would say everything that I have done today, it was perfect. You know, but I'm just really happy and, you know, it gave me a lot of confidence to semifinal.”

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

