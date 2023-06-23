Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Cameron Norrie and Carlos Alcaraz in quarter-final action

(EPA)

Carlos Alcaraz, Cameron Norrie, Holger Rune and Alex de Minaur are all featured on Centre Court on Friday as the quarter-finals of Queen’s get underway.

World No. 2 Alcaraz is getting used to grass courts as he targets a deep Wimbledon run this year and looked more comfortable in a straight set victory over Jiri Lehecka on Thursday. The Spaniard now faces former Queen’s champion Grigor Dimitrov in the final match of the day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, British No. 1 Norrie continues his push for a home title having overcome a tough test against Jordan Thompson in the second round. He had to fight from a set down to defeat the Australian 4-6 6-3 6-2 and now comes up against the big-serving American Sebastian Korda.

Queen’s second seed Holger Rune faces the Italian Lorenzo Musetti and Alex De Minaur, who has looked in impressive form since defeating Andy Murray in the opening round, takes on the Frenchman Adrian Mannarino after he stunned third seed Taylor Fritz in his previous match.

Follow the live scores and updates from the Queen’s quarter-finals:

Queen’s 2023: Cameron Norrie in quarter-final action

Centre Court schedule: Alex de Minaur vs Adrian Mannarino (12pm expected start)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Holger Rune

Sebastian Korda vs Cameron Norrie

Carlos Alcaraz vs Grigor Dimitrov

Good morning

10:38 , Mike Jones

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the men’s singles quarter-finals from Queen’s. Today is set to be another fascinating display of grass court tennis as the build-up to Wimbledon continues.

British No. 1 Cameron Norrie looks to reach the final four as he takes on Sebastian Korda for the third match on Centre Court while World No. 2, Carlos Alcaraz headlines the day with his last-eight match against Grigor Dimitrov.

Andy Murray vanquisher Alex de Minaur is up first though as he takes on Adrian Mannarino. Mannarino shocked everyone yesterday by defeating Taylor Fritz and this should be an interesting contest to start the day.

We’ll have all the updates and action so stick with us.