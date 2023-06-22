Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz in second round action

(Getty Images)

Thursday’s action at Queen’s sees Carlos Alcaraz earn top billing on Centre Court as the second round reaches it’s conclusion.

The Spaniard takes on Jiri Lehecka in a battle of two rising stars having opened his grass-court campaign by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech across three sets.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The world No 2 now faces the 21-year-old Czech Lehecka, who made his breakthrough earlier this season with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

25-year-old American star Taylor Fritz - also the No. 3 seed at Queen’s this week - is also in action as he takes on France’s Adrian Mannarino while Alex de Minaur, who knocked out Andy Murray in straight sets on Tuesday, is first up on Centre Court as he returns to action against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Follow the live scores and updates from Queen’s as the second round concludes:

Queen’s 2023 LIVE: Latest updates as Carlos Alcaraz in action

Alex de Minaur vs Diego Schwartzman is the first match of the day (start 12pm)

Carlos Alcaraz faces Jiri Lehecka in the third match on Centre Court

America’s Taylor Fritz plays Adrian Mannarino

Alex De Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzmann: 5-2

12:39 , Charlie Schoninger

A great backhand cross court winner from De Minaur after a long rally makes the game 30-15.

Shot! De Mianur follows that point up with a ridiculous slapped forehand cross court that leaves Schwartzmann rooted to his spot.

De Minaur holds to 15 and takes the lead 5-1.

Schwartzmann hits a smash into the net and looks to the sky searching for something to blame. Nothing has gone right so far for the Argentine.

Schwartzmann hopefully has gained some confidence after a comfortable hold. 5-2.

Alex De Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzmann: 4-1

12:31 , Charlie Schoninger

De Minaur holds comfortably to 15 and he’s settled in quite well to the match.

A quick 0-30 after a forehand and backhand miss from Schwartzmann and De Minaur looks to take a two break lead.

Schwartzmann pushes a forehand wide as De Minaur takes a two break lead.

Without any free points coming from the Argentine’s serve, defeating De Minaur or even taking this to three sets will be a tall task.

Alex De Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzmann: 2-1

12:22 , Charlie Schoninger

Schwartzmann plays a great backhand as De Minaur rushes to the net and the Argentine has a break point of his own. 30-40.

De Minaur fires a shaky backhand into the net and Schwartzmann breaks right back.1-1 and encouraging from the Argentine.

Three break points for De Minaur after three straight bad unforced errors from the Argentine.

Three games, three breaks. The Aussie fires a pretty backhand down the line off the Schwartzmann serve. 2-1 De Mianur

Alex De Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzmann: Scwartzmann serving first

12:16 , Charlie Schoninger

On the first point of the match, De Minaur fires a backhand return that Schwartzmann can’t quite reach. It could be a tricky one for the Argentine.

Schwartzmann rifles a forehand into the net at 30-30 and we have an early break point.

The Argentine saves the first but double faults on the second break point and gives the Aussie the early break.

Alex De Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzmann

11:58 , Charlie Schoninger

The first match under way at centre court today sees the Australian Alex De Minaur pitted against Argentine Diego Schwartzmann.

Story continues

Both men are coming off comfortable straight set victories as underdogs with De Minaur handily defeating British favourite Andy Murray and Schwartzmann taking down American Mackenzie Mcdonald.

Schwartzmann, who typically struggles on grass and has had a very poor season by his standards, managed to come up with one of his best performances of the year, defeating Mcdonald: 6-2,6-4.

De Minaur didn’t shy away from spoiling Murray’s return to Queen’s much to the crowds displeasure. After taking a lead midway through the first set, the Aussie never looked back defeating Sir Andy: 6-3,6-1.

The Aussie comes in as a big favorite to win this match as he typically plays quite well on the grass, but Schwartzmann looks to play spoiler again and build on his great performance in Round 1.

Queen’s latest

11:51 , Charlie Schoninger

Play on centre court will begin just after 12:00 BST with the order of play as follows:

Alex De Minaur vs. Diego Schwartzmann

Adrian Mannarino vs. Taylor Fritz

Carlos Alcaraz vs. Jiri Lehecka

Grigor Dimitrov vs. Francisco Cerundolo

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to thrive on grass this summer after advancing at Queen’s

11:45 , Karl Matchett

Carlos Alcaraz insisted he can challenge on the grass this summer despite needing a third-set tie-break to beat French journeyman Arthur Rinderknech at the cinch Championships.

The 20-year-old top seed and world number two was playing only his seventh match on the surface – and his first outside of Wimbledon – at Queen’s Club.

Lucky loser Rinderknech only found out he was playing the Spaniard shortly before midday after fellow Frenchman Arthur Fils, Alcaraz’s scheduled opponent, withdrew from the tournament.

Alcaraz, the US Open champion who was playing his first match since losing to Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals at Roland Garros, said: “It has been a really tough match, he has played four or five matches on the grass and this was my first one.

“It was really difficult to adapt my game to the grass. For me it’s tough to play here, but Queen’s is a tournament I really wanted to play.

“I’ve never played a tournament except Wimbledon on grass and I wanted to play here.”

More here:

Carlos Alcaraz hopes to thrive on grass this summer after advancing at Queen’s

Former world No.2 to retire at age 27 after Wimbledon due to degenerative back injury

11:39 , Karl Matchett

Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career high of number two in the world last year, said she is retiring at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury and will play her final tournament at Wimbledon next month.

Kontaveit cut her 2022 season short in October and took another two-month break in February to focus on the issue.

“After several doctor’s visits and consultations with my medical team, I have been advised that I have lumbar disc degeneration in my back,” she wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

“This does not allow for full-scale training or continued competition. Therefore, it is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field.

“I am ready for new challenges after my last effort as a professional tennis player - to enjoy the game and compete as hard as I can at Wimbledon.”

More here:

Ex-world No.2 to retire at age 27 after Wimbledon due to back injury

Andy Murray’s family members question absence of Wimbledon champion on poster

11:33 , Karl Matchett

Andy Murray’s uncle and brother have questioned why the two-time Wimbledon champion is not on an official poster of past and present greats.

The All England Club posted on its social media channels an image of 15 famous players walking down a staircase.

Under the banner “here’s to the next generation of headline acts”, young duo Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz – neither of whom have made an impact at the Championships yet – stand in the foreground.

Behind them are a selection of “epic” rivalries including Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, Bjorn Borg and John McEnroe, Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova and Serena and Venus Williams.

But Murray, who ended Britain’s 77-year wait for a men’s champion in 2013, is nowhere to be seen.

Andy Murray’s family members question absence of Wimbledon champion on poster

Cameron Norrie moves step closer to ‘big’ career goal with Queen’s progress

11:27 , Karl Matchett

It’s the round of 16 at Queen’s again today but Cameron Norrie is already safelty into the quarters after yesterday’s win.

He admitted it would be ‘unreal’ to seal a first career grass-court title on home soil at Queen’s, as he progressed to the quarter-finals with a three-set victory over Jordan Thompson.

Norrie recovered from a set down to get past the big-serving Australian 4-6 6-3 6-2 to leave the world No.13 three matches away from the title.

The 27-year-old reached the final in West London two years ago, losing to that year’s Wimbledon finalist Matteo Berrettini in three sets.

And Norrie revealed a grass-court title is a huge career target, and one that he hopes to be able to complete this week at Queen’s.

Cameron Norrie moves step closer to ‘big’ career goal with Queen’s progress

Wimbledon to use AI commentary at 2023 Championships

11:21 , Karl Matchett

Wimbledon has announced that it will become the latest sporting event to utilise artificial intelligence (AI), with the All England Club to use the technology to help produce commentary for video highlights packages.

Starting at this year’s Championships, app or website users will be able to watch back highlights from the tournament with audio commentary and captions that have been solely produced by AI.

Working with IBM watsonx, the AI commentary will not replace human commentary as of yet, but will instead be used on the app for highlights without commentary and for matches that aren’t available on the show courts.

This is not the first time that Wimbledon has used the technology, with their stats packages and power rankings already produced using AI. Still, it will mark a significant step forward in the use of such technology at the tournament, which has evolved and grown greatly over the past year with the release of language learning modules such as Chat GPT-4 prompting calls for a slowdown in AI’s enhancement for fears that it may be misused in the future.

More here:

Wimbledon to use AI commentary at 2023 Championships

Queen’s order of play and Thursday schedule

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Carlos Alcaraz headlines the action as the second round at Queen’s concludes on Thursday, with the Spaniard taking on Jiri Lehecka in a battle of two rising stars.

Alcaraz opened his grass-court campaign by passing a tough test against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech, with the 20-year-old having to come from a set down in west London.

The world No 2 now faces the 21-year-old Czech Lehecka, who made his breakthrough earlier this season with a run to the quarter-finals of the Australian Open.

Alex de Minaur, who knocked out Andy Murray in straight sets on Tuesday, also returns to action against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Queen’s order of play and schedule for Thursday

Good morning

10:28 , Mike Jones

Carlos Alcaraz headlines an exciting day at Queen’s as he looks to further progress at the LTA cinch Championships.

The Spaniard takes on Jiri Lehecka in a battle of two rising stars having opened his grass-court campaign by defeating Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech across three sets.

25-year-old American star Taylor Fritz - also the No. 3 seed at Queen’s this week - is also in action as he takes on France’s Adrian Mannarino.

Alex de Minaur, who knocked out Andy Murray in straight sets on Tuesday, is first up on Centre Court as he returns to action against the Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Stick around for all the action from another exciting day of grass court tennis as the build-up to Wimbledon continues.