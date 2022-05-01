Quebec's wildlife protection agency neutralizes polar bear spotted in Gaspé region

·1 min read

MONTREAL — Quebec's wildlife protection agency says a polar bear that was spotted Saturday on the province's Gaspé peninsula has been killed.

Sylvain Marois, southeast district commander at the agency, says the bear was found in a wooded area near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que., later that day.

The provincial police lifted the warning alert early Sunday for residents, who were asked to stay indoors until the animal was captured.

Marois says the polar bear was killed for public safety reasons, as being outside his natural environment could have made the animal more aggressive.

The event marks the first time a polar bear has been spotted on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River.

Marois says it's not clear how the bear got to the peninsula, but believes he might have swum or taken advantage of some ice.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.

---

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Meta and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Quebec provincial police issue warning after report of polar bear in Gaspé region

    MADELEINE-CENTRE, Que. — Quebec's wildlife protection agency says it doesn't know how a polar bear arrived on the province's Gaspé peninsula. Sylvain Marois, southeast district commander at the province's wildlife protection agency, said the bear was in a wooded area near the town of Madeleine-Centre, Que. late Saturday afternoon. A game warden is on the scene along with provincial police, he said in an interview, and the bear is being observed before they decide what action to take. He said the

  • Quebec beekeepers feeling the sting this season

    Bee producer Tammy-Lyne Comtois Fortier was shocked when she opened up her hives last month and saw that the bees in 140 out of her 195 hives had not survived the winter. It's normal for some bees to die during the colder months but losing 70 per cent is unusual, she said. "You panic a bit more." The owner of Miel l'été doré (golden summer honey), who breeds and sells bees to other beekeepers, had to cancel some contracts because she doesn't have enough bees left to meet the demand. She also exp

  • Twitter reacts to Marlon Vera’s bloody win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN 35

    See the top Twitter reactions to Marlon Vera's win over Rob Font in the UFC on ESPN 35 main event.

  • Polar bear spotted on Gaspé peninsula killed by wildlife officers

    After asking residents of a community in the northern coast of the Gaspé peninsula to hunker indoors for nearly 24 hours after the sighting of a polar bear, provincial police say it's now safe to go outside. The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) issued the warning at 1 p.m. on Saturday after the bear was spotted in the area of Madeleine-Centre, Que. by the site of the former airport. The bear was located and killed at around 8:30 a.m. Sunday following an aerial search, wildlife officials said. According to

  • Judy Collins' Life in Photos

    Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Judy Collins' contributions to music have inspired and amplified the voices of many over the course of her six-decade-long career. With several top 10 hits and platinum-certified albums, here's a look back at the music icon's highlights through the years

  • Ukraine war: Ukrainian refugees left in limbo in Mexico after US changes entry rules

    From the playground of the Benito Juarez sports centre in Tijuana, you can see American soil.

  • Amal Clooney Wore a Sheer Red Bodycon Dress on the Streets of New York City

    Amal Clooney is no stranger to turning heads when it comes to her stylish ensembles, but the red-hot number she stepped out in New York City...

  • Police investigating graffiti at Rolling Thunder church service

    Ottawa police are investigating what they're calling hate-motivated mischief at a church in the city's Vanier neighbourhood Sunday morning. Photos sent to CBC News show the words "No haven for fascism" and "f— off fascists" spray painted on the Capital City Bikers' Church, where a service connected to the Rolling Thunder Rally was to be held Sunday morning. Police were alerted about the graffiti at 7 a.m. ET and are looking for information regarding the incident. The police's hate crime unit is

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Shore, Oilers use shootout to edge Canucks 3-2 in final game of regular season

    EDMONTON — Devin Shore was the lone player to score in a shootout session that went 10 players as the Edmonton Oilers managed to close out the season with a 3-2 victory over the Vancouver Canucks on Friday, without star forwards Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, who were given a rest in advance of the playoffs. Brett Kulak and Tyson Barrie also scored for the Oilers (49-27-6) who set a new franchise record for consecutive games with a point at home, going 14-0-1 in their last 15 appearances at

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Raptors fans in 'Jurassic Park' boo 'fake fans' for leaving Game 6 early

    The passionate fans in Jurassic Park weren’t the only ones who had a bone to pick with the lucky few who got to take in the game from the inside Scotiabank Arena.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Islanders disappointed to miss playoffs after two long runs

    After two straight trips to the Stanley Cup semifinals, there were high expectations this season for the New York Islanders. There was also the excitement of finally moving into their long awaited new home. However, an early season slump and a COVID-19 outbreak on the team put the Islanders (37-35-10) into a tough hole they just couldn't climb out of and they ended up missing the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Star center Mathew Barzal said he was encouraged seeing players talking right

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L