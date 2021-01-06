Quebec's possible new restrictions and Nygard in court today: In The News for Jan. 6

In The News is a roundup of stories from The Canadian Press designed to kickstart your day. Here is what's on the radar of our editors for the morning of Jan. 6 ...

What we are watching in Canada ...

MONTREAL — Employers and workers in Quebec's construction, manufacturing and education sectors expect to find out later today how Quebec's new lockdown rules will affect them.

Premier Francois Legault is scheduled to hold his first press conference of the new year at 5 p.m., after meeting with opposition leaders on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, the province may, for the first time since the spring, order "non-essential" manufacturers and the construction sector to close and extend the current closure of schools.

Heidi Yetman, president of the Quebec Provincial Association of Teachers, says it's frustrating for teachers not to know whether they'll be teaching in-person or remotely when classes resume Monday.

Quebec has reported more than 2,000 new infections every day since Dec. 20.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,317 people in hospital — the highest number since late May — and 194 people in intensive care. Quebec has reported 215,358 cases of COVID-19 and 8,441 deaths linked to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

---

Also this ...

WINNIPEG — Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to seek bail today following his arrest in Winnipeg last month over charges he faces in the United States of using his influence to lure women and girls for sex.

Nygard, who is 79, was arrested in December under the Extradition Act and faces nine counts in the southern District of New York, including racketeering and sex trafficking.

Documents from the U.S. Attorney's Office allege Nygard frequently targeted women and underage girls from disadvantaged economic backgrounds with promises of modelling and other financial opportunities.

They allege the criminal conduct occurred over 25 years and involved dozens of women in the United States, the Bahamas and Canada, among other locations.

Nygard's lawyer, Jay Prober, has said his client denies all the allegations.

Prober had said he would pursue bail because of concerns over Nygard's health behind bars.

The U.S. indictment alleges Nygard forcibly sexually assaulted many women and girls, some who were between 14 and 17 years old. It alleges others were forcibly assaulted by Nygard's associates or drugged to ensure their compliance with his sexual demands.

Nygard stepped down as chairman of his company after the FBI and police raided his offices in New York City in February.

---

What we are watching in the U.S. ...

U.S. President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress as lawmakers convene for a joint session to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding today will be anything but, a political confrontation unseen since the aftermath of the Civil War as Trump mounts a desperate effort stay in office.

The president's Republican allies in the House and Senate plan to object to the election results, heeding supporters' plea to “fight for Trump” as he stages a rally outside the White House. It's tearing the party apart.

The longshot effort is all but certain to fail, defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress prepared to accept the results. Biden, who won the Electoral College 306-232, is set to be inaugurated Jan. 20.

In Georgia, Democrat Raphael Warnock won one of the state's two Senate runoffs. He is the first Black senator in his state's history and putting the Senate majority within the party's reach.

Warnock, a pastor who spent the past 15 years leading the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, defeated Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler.

It's a stinging rebuke of Trump, who travelled to Georgia to rally for Loeffler and the Republican running for the other seat, David Perdue.

The focus now shifts to the second race between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff, which remains too close to call.

---

What we are watching in the rest of the world ...

AMSTERDAM — The European Union’s medicines agency is meeting to consider giving the green light for Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine to be used in the 27-nation bloc.

Approval would make it the second shot for the EU after the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The meeting today of the European Medicines Agency’s human medicines committee comes amid high rates of infections in many EU countries and criticism of the slow pace of vaccinations across the region of some 450 million people.

Ahead of the meeting on the Moderna vaccine, the agency said in a tweet that its experts were “working hard to clarify all outstanding issues with the company.” It did not elaborate.

---

On this day in 1918 ...

While diving to escape German fighters, Canadian pilot Captain J. Hedley was sucked from his seat and out of the plane. When the plane levelled out, the aviator was sitting safely near the tail. The slipstream had pulled him back to the plane.

---

In entertainment ...

It is a tough week for fans of “Jeopardy!” — as the final shows Alex Trebek taped before he died are airing.

Monday's began with the longtime quizmaster asking his audience to help those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Trebek urged people to share in “trying to build a gentler, kinder society” — and said if everyone would “pitch in just a little bit, we're going to get there.”

Trebek died of pancreatic cancer Nov. 8, soon after taping his final “Jeopardy!” episodes.

Those shows were to air Christmas week, but producers held them back so people could see them after the holidays.

---

ICYMI ...

The head of the Ontario Medical Association says the risk COVID-19 poses to pregnant and breastfeeding women is higher than the risk of taking a vaccine against the virus that causes it.

Dr. Samantha Hill, a cardiac surgeon in Toronto, says because pregnant and breastfeeding women haven't been included in clinical trials yet she is worried the message many pregnant women are getting is to not get vaccinated.

She echoes concerns raised last month by the Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists of Canada, and reiterated in a statement from the Ontario Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Tuesday.

All say women who are pregnant or breastfeeding might be at higher risk of serious illness if they get COVID-19 and that particularly for women at high risk of exposure to the virus, the risks of not getting the vaccine outweigh the unknown risks of getting vaccinated.

Hill says she is still breastfeeding her youngest child and won't hesitate to get a vaccine when her turn comes, and also would get the vaccine if she were pregnant.

She says pregnancy already puts stress on the body's immune system and vascular system, and COVID-19 could pose great risk to a pregnant woman or her fetus.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 6, 2021

The Canadian Press

  • Quinn Hughes among impressive young core leading upstart Canucks into new season

    It's hard for Quinn Hughes to believe he's entering just his second NHL season. "We technically have had three [training] camps, one at the start of last year, one before the bubble and this being the third," said the Vancouver Canuck defenceman. "It does kind of feel like my third year a bit." The 21-year-old Hughes joins forwards Elias Pettersson, 22, Bo Horvat, 25, and Brock Boeser, 23, plus goaltender Thatcher Demko, 25, as the core of a Canuck team that opened training camp this week hoping to build off a successful playoff run last summer. "We took a step last season," said Hughes, who was picked seventh overall by Vancouver in the 2018 NHL draft. "For us, there's an excitement that we just have to keep going." Hughes experienced an unusual rookie season. He had played 68 games and established himself as a Calder Trophy candidate by leading all rookies with 53 points and 45 assists before the NHL shut down March 12 due to concerns over COVID-19. WATCH | B.C. approves in-province NHL games for upcoming season: He showed no signs of rust when the NHL resumed for the playoffs in the Edmonton bubble in August. Hughes collected 14 assists and 16 points in 17 games, both records for a rookie defenceman in a single postseason. "It was a strange year for everyone," said Hughes, who finished second to Colorado Avalanche defenceman Cale Makar in rookie-of-the-year voting. "I felt like I got a full rookie year since we played 68 games. Dealing with the bubble was strange to finish off my year, then come to this. "It's definitely different, but it's different for everyone." 'He shows a lot of maturity' Veteran Vancouver defenceman Tyler Meyers had a front-row seat watching Hughes grow and adapt to the NHL. "He was such a good player to even start out the year last year," Meyers said. "The things you see with him, he developed a consistency you don't see too often in young guys, especially for his age. "I think he took some big steps from the start of the year to the end of last year. Coming into this year I'm sure he feels that much more comfortable. He shows a lot of maturity on the ice for such a young kid." Head coach Travis Green said Hughes has just begun scratching the surface of his potential. "There are little things in his game that we've talked to him about where he can be a little bit stronger, a little bit better," Green said. "With all young players a lot of it will just come from a natural progression of being in the league, understanding the league, understanding systems. "He's going to be a better, stronger player as he matures. He's going to improve in areas just from teaching and learning." Avoiding the sophomore slump Pettersson, the 2019 Calder Trophy winner, knows the challenges Hughes might face in his second season. "My second year they knew who I was," Pettersson said. "I was getting more attention. "I think Quinn was already getting that attention last season, especially in the playoffs. He's a smart player. He learns fast and he learns quick." WATCH | Hughes sparkles in Canucks' playoff win: The Canucks last played Sept. 4, when they lost in the seventh game of their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights. Hughes took advantage of the long break. "I know I got stronger," he said. "I took six or seven weeks off the ice and I just tried to get my body right, get stronger and use that time to get better at some things I usually don't have the time to do." Hughes spent most of last year partnered with veteran Chris Tanev, a physical defensive defenceman. He must adapt to a new partner this season after Tanev signed as a free agent with the Calgary Flames. Besides Tanev, the Canucks also lost goaltender Jacob Markstrom, forwards Tyler Toffoli and Josh Leivo; and defencemen Oscar Fantenberg and Troy Stecher to free agency. It's been suggested losing these players could hurt the Canucks this season. Hughes views the loss as an opportunity. "It is motivation in the sense that other guys need to step up and take those roles," he said. 'For myself, some of the things Chris did that I didn't have to do, that just means I am going to have to take a bigger role." The Canucks open their season Wednesday in Edmonton against the Oilers. They will play the shortened 56-game schedule in the all-Canadian Scotia North Division. Their first home game will be Jan. 20 when they begin a three-game series against Montreal. Playing the entire regular season against Canadian teams means Hughes won't face his younger brother Jack, a forward picked first overall by the New Jersey Devils in 2019. The two worked out together during the offseason. "We had a good offseason and really pushed each other," Quinn said. "We made it fun. "I probably won't miss him [this season]. I'm 0-3 against him so we will just let that one slide."

  • For non-playoff teams, important off-season is under way

    While 14 teams are focused on their pursuit of the Vince Lombardi Trophy with the expanded NFL playoffs set to kick off this weekend, the off-season is under way for 18 other clubs.Six teams are searching for new head coaches. Seven were looking for general managers. Quarterbacks and other star players will surely be on the move.Everyone hopes normalcy returns by the start of the new season.The league already pulled off a difficult task by completing its 256-game regular season on time during the coronavirus pandemic. The goal now is playing the Super Bowl in Tampa on Feb. 7.Getting an opportunity to win a championship begins with a strong off-season.Here’s some things to look for this off-season:COACHES: The Chargers, Jaguars, Texans, Falcons, Jets and Lions need new coaches. Much attention is given to minority candidates because the league strengthened its Rooney Rule. In November, the NFL implemented a seven-point mobility plan that it projects will enhance opportunities for minorities in coaching and front office positions. The firing of Anthony Lynn by the Chargers leaves only three minority coaches. Chiefs offensive co-ordinator Eric Bieniemy and 49ers defensive co-ordinator Robert Saleh are expected to interview for multiple open spots and would increase the total if they get jobs. Whoever replaces Lynn in Los Angeles inherits a solid nucleus led by quarterback Justin Herbert. The opening in Houston is also attractive because of quarterback Deshaun Watson. Jacksonville has the No. 1 overall pick so the new coach should get a franchise QB.FREE AGENCY: The new league season begins March 17 and revenue losses due to the pandemic means the salary cap will be reduced. The floor is $175 million, which would be a decrease of $23.2 million. Over the Cap estimates it’ll be $176 million. There will be a slew of talented players available because teams are going to make cost-cutting decisions. Veterans with big contracts will be looking for new teams. The franchise tag will account for a larger percentage of the salary cap so that will deter teams from using it. The Eagles and Saints are two teams facing major cap issues and will have to slash payroll significantly.DRAFT: The 86th NFL draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland. The city is planning for a socially distanced event after last year’s draft in Las Vegas was cancelled and held virtually. Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence is expected to go to Jacksonville with the first pick. The Jets have the second pick and they could take Ohio State QB Justin Fields even though they have Sam Darnold. Brigham Young QB Zach Wilson could crack the top 10. Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith of Alabama and fellow wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase of LSU are projected as potential top-five picks.QUARTERBACKS: A pair of NFC East QBs could be on the move in the off-season. Carson Wentz may have played his last game with the Philadelphia Eagles, and same for Dak Prescott with the Dallas Cowboys. Wentz had the worst season of his five-year career before he was benched for the last four games. Prescott put up excellent numbers before a gruesome ankle injury ended his season in October. Mitchell Trubisky, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston will be among the free agents. The Lions may shop Matthew Stafford, and retirement is a possibility for Philip Rivers.COVID-19: It wasn’t business as usual this season because of the pandemic and some changes will become part of the league going forward.Virtual meetings, a prolonged training camp acclamation period, expanded practice squads and unlimited callbacks from injured reserve are among some of the aspects that will be considered.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLRob Maaddi, The Associated Press

  • New 7th seed helps Bears 8 years too late for Lovie Smith

    While Matt Nagy gets to coach Chicago in the playoffs despite a middling 8-8 record that could help save his job, former Bears coach Lovie Smith can only wonder if the extra team in the post-season could have helped him eight years ago.The addition of a seventh playoff team in each conference this season helped make sure Indianapolis wouldn’t become the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to miss the post-season despite winning 11 games, and let the Bears sneak in as the eighth 8-8 team ever to earn a wild-card spot.Their entrance into the playoffs also raises questions about which other teams would have been helped if the NFL had expanded the post-season earlier.Smith’s Bears teams from the beginning of last decade are near the top of that list. After losing the NFC title game to eventual champion Green Bay in the 2010 season, the Bears looked poised for another playoff run the following season before Jay Cutler went down with a season-ending thumb injury after a 7-3 start. Chicago lost five of six and missed the post-season as the seventh seed with an 8-8 mark.The Bears were even better the next season, going 10-6, but once again missed out on the final wild-card spot thanks to a division record tiebreaker with Minnesota. Smith was fired after that season.He’s not alone when it comes to coaches losing their job after missing the playoffs as the seventh seed, with Detroit’s Jim Caldwell (2017), Tampa Bay’s Jon Gruden (2008) and Minnesota’s Mike Tice (2005) all getting fired after seventh-place finishes.Caldwell’s firing came after a 9-7 mark that was his third winning record in four seasons but was one game behind Atlanta for the final wild-card spot. The Lions probably have more regrets than Caldwell over that missed chance, having gone 14-33-1 since then. They are looking for a new coach again after firing Caldwell’s replacement, Matt Patricia, during this season.Had Gruden’s Bucs made it that season, it might have been enough to save his job in Tampa Bay and delay his entrance into the broadcast booth. That was one of two seasons the Bucs finished seventh during a 12-year playoff drought that finally ended this season with Tom Brady at quarterback.Tampa also came in seventh in 2016, along with an eighth-place finish following a 10-6 mark in 2010.The tough-luck missing playoff team that season was the Giants, who missed out the year before Eli Manning and Co. won their second Super Bowl under coach Tom Coughlin.In all, 23 franchises under the current eight-division format put in place in 2002 would have benefited from at least one more playoff berth, led by Minnesota and Pittsburgh with four extra trips each.New Orleans, Atlanta, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Tennessee and Tampa Bay all would have had two more playoff appearances if the seasons had played out the same way.In the past, the extra team would have been more likely to be a double-digit winner like Indianapolis (nine times) than a .500 team like Chicago (eight times).The new format also affects the post-season by eliminating the bye for the second-seeded team, forcing Buffalo and New Orleans to play this weekend instead of sitting at home.No team has gotten to the Super Bowl the past seven seasons without a first-round bye and the last two champions got there as second seeds, with Kansas City winning it last season and New England the previous year.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press

  • Jokic, Nuggets regroup to rally past Timberwolves 123-116

    DENVER — Nikola Jokic showed his cool down the stretch after losing it earlier in the game.Jokic scored 13 of his 35 points in the fourth quarter and the Denver Nuggets scrambled late to beat Minnesota 123-116 on Tuesday night for their 10th straight win over the Timberwolves.Denver's big man shook off two second-quarter technical fouls — one for hanging on the rim and another for jawing at an official — to lead the Nuggets to the comeback victory. He also had 15 rebounds.“That’s part of basketball,” Jokic said of the calls. “You just forget it.”And remember this: Teammate Will Barton's pregame advice.“I tell him before every game, ‘Just go out there and win MVP. You could be the best player in the world if you want to,’” recounted Barton, who scored 20 points. "When he’s aggressive, it’s over with.”JaMychal Green had 17 points off the bench for the Nuggets, who squandered an 18-point lead in the first half and fell behind by eight in the third quarter. They went on a 15-0 run in the fourth to take control. Denver held Minnesota scoreless for more than five minutes during the decisive stretch.D’Angelo Russell scored 33 points and Juancho Hernangomez added 25 against his former team. It was the fifth straight loss for the Timberwolves.“We didn't play with a flow,” Hernangomez said of the fourth-quarter struggles. “We need that. We played really good the first three quarters. We have to watch film and figure it out for the next game.”This game appeared headed toward a blowout when Denver opened a 49-31 lead with 7:30 remaining in the first half. But the Timberwolves caught fire behind the shooting of Hernangomez, who was acquired along with Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt in a deal with Denver last February.It was the second time in three days the teams faced each other. Denver beat the Timberwolves 124-109 in Minnesota on Sunday behind Jokic’s triple-double.Jokic entered this one leading the NBA in assists (12.8 per game) — and turnovers (5.3). The miscues come with the territory when he touches the ball so much, coach Michael Malone conceded. Although, Malone wants to see Jokic’s assist-to-turnover ratio around 3-to-1.“He understands he has to be better and I’m sure that he will,” Malone said.TIP-INSTimberwolves: Minnesota rookie Anthony Edwards scored 15 points. ... Beasley had 15 and Vanderbilt 11.Nuggets: F Michael Porter Jr. missed a third straight game due to the league’s health and safety protocols involving COVID-19. ... The Nuggets won a coach's challenge late in the third. P.J. Dozier's foul on a 3-point attempt was overturned. ... Denver attempted 45 free throws, its most in a non-overtime game since Jan. 3, 2016.FLASHBACK TO ’18The last time Minnesota beat Denver was Game No. 82 to close out the 2018 season. That was a winner-goes-to-the-playoffs situation, with the Timberwolves prevailing in overtime.“I don’t think that game resonates at all with our guys anymore,” Malone said.Since then, Denver has captured back-to-back division titles.“Even though we lost the game in our third year with a chance to go to the playoffs, there was no need to panic, there was no need to make wholesale changes,” Malone explained. “Everybody wants the get-rich-quick scheme. Sometimes you have to build it, let it grow and let it come together like we’ve done.”TOWNS UPDATEMinnesota coach Ryan Saunders said centre Karl-Anthony Towns has “progressed steadily” from a dislocated left wrist, but wouldn't be available against Denver or again Thursday at Portland.“He’s doing a little bit more where he can kind of handle a basketball on the court,” Saunders explained. “Once we get back to Minnesota, we’ll evaluate more, and get him around the team and see where he is at that point.”UP NEXTTimberwolves: Minnesota has lost seven straight in Portland.Nuggets: Host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPat Graham, The Associated Press

  • Spurs stop 4-game skid with 116-113 victory over Clippers

    LOS ANGELES — Patty Mills hit a career-high eight 3-pointers and scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 116-113 on Tuesday night to snap a four-game skid.Dejounte Murray added 21 points, Rudy Gay had 16 points, LaMarcus Aldridge 14 points and Keldon Johnson grabbed a career-high 11 rebounds for the Spurs. They led by 24 in the first quarter and withstood an onslaught by Kawhi Leonard in the third before nearly blowing their lead in the fourth.The Spurs tied a franchise record with 20 3-pointers.“It was a mentality we came out with on the defensive end. It has nothing to do with shooting the ball,” Mills said. “Playing team defence like that fuels the fire and confidence for everyone to be able to play with the same sort of energy.”Leonard scored a game-high 30 points and had 10 assists. He had 11 points in the third, when Patrick Beverley made three 3-pointers, and the Clippers closed within one. Nicolas Batum had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Beverley finished with 20 points.“He was pushing the pace in transition, getting to the paint and throwing it out to shooters,” Leonard said of Beverley. “He was very active on defence.”The Clippers were without Paul George, who tweaked his ankle in Sunday’s win over Phoenix. They sorely missed his averages of 25.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game.The Spurs opened the fourth with a 12-2 run that restored their lead to double digits. Mills hit three 3-pointers in a row to extend San Antonio's lead to 111-96.But the Clippers kept clawing. They closed the game on a 17-5 run despite Leonard scoring just two points in the fourth quarter, when his shot from the right side with five seconds left missed under defensive pressure from DeMar DeRozan.“That’s what we wanted,” Spurs rookie guard Devin Vassell said. “We knew they couldn't get an open 3 off.”The Clippers scored 40 points in the third to pull to 85-84. Leonard had 11 points and Beverley hit three 3-pointers to help them rally from 19 down at halftime.The Spurs opened the second quarter with an 18-3 run that pushed their lead to 54-30. Five players scored, led by Murray with five points. Leonard scored the Clippers' final 11 points.TIP-INSSpurs: They have the franchise's youngest roster since Gregg Popovich became coach in 1996, with an average age of 25.5 years.Clippers: F Marcus Morris Sr. has yet to play this season because of a sore right knee.HE SAID IT“Four days in your room in LA. Shoot me.” — Popovich on playing back-to-back games in the same city.UP NEXTSpurs: Stay in Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Thursday.Clippers: Visit Steph Curry and Golden State on Wednesday in the first of a back-to-back.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports¶Beth Harris, The Associated Press

  • U.S beats previously undefeated Canada 2-0, wins world junior hockey championship

    EDMONTON — Team Canada was the steamrolling, bullyboy juggernaut of the world junior hockey championship until they ran into a pugnacious U.S. team Tuesday that knocked them off 2-0 to win gold.The U.S. players poured over the bench as the buzzer sounded, tossing sticks and gloves aloft in an empty Rogers Place. The tournament was played with no fans in the stands to prevent the spread of COVID-19.They linked up and swayed with delight on the blue line, lustily singing their anthem as the American flag rose to the rafters as the Canadians, many with their heads down, leaned on their sticks and contemplated what might have been.For their celebratory centre ice photo, they included a blue barrel emblazoned with the Hockey Canada logo. The barrel, they said represented their mindset, never looking past the next barrel or marker on their way to gold.Canadian captain Bowen Byram had tears in his eyes as he handed out the silver medals to his teammates.It’s the first gold medal for the Americans since they won it all in 2017.U.S. winger Trevor Zegras led the way, scoring a goal and adding an assist. He was named tournament MVP.American goaltender Spencer Knight, a 2019 top pick by the Florida Panthers, turned aside 34 shots for his third shutout of the tournament, tying the record set by Canada's Devon Levi this year and by Justin Pogge in 2006.Canada took home the silver medal. Finland defeated Russia 4-1 earlier Tuesday to win bronze."I think we surprised them in the first two periods with how well we played below their hashmarks," said Zegras."You could tell they hadn't seen that kind of ground game from any other team in the tournament. We got a couple of quick goals early in those periods and from there we just kind of put it on shutdown mode and played great defence."Zegras, a 2019 first-round draft pick of the Anaheim Ducks, was the top scorer of the tournament (seven goals, 11 assists).Alex Turcotte also scored for the U.S.Knight was spectacular at times, particularly when the Canadians stormed and buzzed the net late in the second period and came in waves in the third. Knight stoned Connor McMichael on a breakaway with three minutes left in the game, prompting the Canadian to slam his stick on the glass in frustration.Levi made 19 saves in the loss.Canadian forward Dylan Cozens, tied with Zegras in tournament scoring heading into the final, finished as Canada's top point getter, with eight goals and eight assists.Asked post-game how he felt Cozens said, "Terrible. We lost the gold medal game. We feel horrible. It sucks."Byram added: "We didn't have the start we wanted. They got up on us and we just couldn't buy a couple of goals there."We're still very proud of our group and how we played throughout the tournament."The U.S. lost its tournament opener 5-3 to Russia before running the table, outscoring opponents 36-10. Canada had been absolutely dominant, going undefeated and outscoring opponents 41-4 heading into the gold-medal match.Cozens was asked if the team did not face enough adversity early in the tournament and wasn't ready when the Americans tested them."Our group faced lots of adversity," he said. "With the COVID testing we had in camp, we had to quarantine for 14 days."Obviously we played great through all the games. And then we ran into a team like this. They were good."The players battled to a continuous hum of canned crowd noise throughout the game, including 'oohs' and 'aahs' on hard shots and great saves.Rogers Place, home to the Edmonton Oilers, was otherwise empty except for hockey officials, media, rink and support staff.The game featured two Florida draft picks in net: Levi, a seventh-round pick in 2020 and Knight.The U.S. forechecked ferociously in the first period, outshot Canada 13-9 and opened the scoring at 13:25 when Turcotte deflected a Drew Helleson point shot up and over Levi’s glove. To that point, Canada had never trailed in the tournament.The U.S. took a 2-0 lead just 32 seconds into the second period. Arther Kaliyev fired the puck past the net. Zegras grabbed the puck off the end boards and tucked it in on the short side while Levi, expecting the puck to come out the other side, was moving in the opposite direction to cover the far post.The Americans held off Canada in third to preserve the victory.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5, 2021 Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press