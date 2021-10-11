Quebec's nurses order says it will suspend licence for unvaccinated members

MONTREAL — Quebec's nurses' order says it will suspend licences for its members who are not adequately vaccinated against COVID-19 starting Friday.

The Ordre des infirmieres et infirmiers du Quebec's decision comes only a few days ahead of the Oct. 15 province's deadline, after which unvaccinated employees in the health sector face suspension without pay.

The order's president Luc Mathieu told media organization Radio-Canada today that more than 4,000 of his members had not been properly vaccinated and that the status of 5,716 others remained to be verified.

Mathieu said the suspension will remain in effect until proof of vaccination is provided, adding that the nurses' responsibility is to protect the public.

Health Minister Christian Dubé urged on Oct. 8 various professional orders of the health care workers to suspend the licences of those who have not been vaccinated.

Dubé issued a tweet today saying he welcomed the order's decision.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Oct. 11, 2021.

The Canadian Press