Quebec's business sector welcomes Biden win, hoping for more stable trade relations

Even the prospect of protectionist trade polices from the incoming U.S. president did not damper relief in Quebec economic circles at Joe Biden's election win.

Representatives of Quebec's lumber and aluminum industries expressed hope this weekend that a Biden White House will bring more stability to bilateral trade relations, which had been marked by turbulence under outgoing President Donald Trump.

"We will go from a climate of uncertainty to a climate of predictability. That will help with decision-making," said Jean Simard, head of the Aluminum Association of Canada.

In August, the Trump administration decided suddenly to slap a 10 per cent tariff on imports of Canadian aluminum, the vast majority of which is produced in Quebec.

The tariffs were lifted roughly a month later, but the U.S. then imposed limits on the amount of aluminum that was allowed to enter tariff-free, and vowed to revisit that limit after the election.

In 2018, the U.S. had also imposed a 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum. It was removed about a year later while the two countries, along with Mexico, were hammering out an update to the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Though protectionist "Buy American" provisions were a central plank of Biden's platform, he has also signalled he is more interested in limiting overproduction of aluminum in China than clashing with traditional allies.

"Donald Trump represents uncertainty," said Sylvain Maltais, president of a steelworkers union in the Saguenay, where most of Quebec's smelters are located.

No miracle solutions to softwood lumber

Quebec's lumber producers also had to contend with Trump's aggressive trade policies and disdain for multilateral institutions.

In 2017, the U.S. government slapped a 20 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber, claiming it was unfairly receiving public subsidies. Those tariffs cost lumber producers in Quebec roughly $800 million and forced plants to cut staff.

The World Trade Organization ruled in August the duties were unfair. But the Trump administration appealed the decision to a WTO panel that it is also actively trying to dismantle, a sign that the adminstration has no intention of lifting the tariffs.

It is not clear, though, that a Biden administration means a quick resolution to the softwood lumber dispute.

"The softwood lumber issue had evolved very slowly. There were some gains at the WTO. But I think the Biden administration and the Democratic party have very protectionist tendencies," said Pierre Corbeil, who heads the forestry committee of the Quebec Union of Municipalities.

Corbeil, who is also mayor of Val-d'Or, one of Quebec's centres of lumber production, said he still welcomed Trump's ouster. He expected Biden would not seek to antagonize Canada further in the lumber dispute.

"We'll see what happens. But I'm pretty sure it won't be their priority when they take office," Corbeil said.

'Managed free trade' the new norm

The Biden presidency is likely to consolidate a shift toward more "managed" free trade, said John Parisella, who served as Quebec's delegate general in New York City during the years Biden was vice-president under Barack Obama.

